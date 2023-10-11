The Sihoo M18 office chair is an Amazon Prime Day STEAL

Amazon Prime Day has sent the Sihoo M18’s price tumbling from £200 down to £150. This deal is an absolute steal, especially considering that the Sihoo M18 is a fantastic value office chair at its usual price.

Both its adjustability and comfort is impressive for the money. You have complete control over your seating experience, with customisable headrest, armrests, lumbar support and back tilt, and the ergonomically shaped seat and curved backrest remain comfortable throughout the working day. The breathable mesh backrest does a great job of temperature regulation, too, which is a real boon when the mercury rises.

The Sihoo M18 is unusually feature-packed for such a keenly priced office chair. For those seeking an even more luxurious experience, though, the Sihoo M18 is available with an optional footrest, allowing you to kick back and truly unwind during your breaks. And you can also opt to swap the standard castors for “upgraded rollerblade wheels,” ensuring smooth gliding and minimal noise as you spin around your workspace, if you don’t mind paying a £30 premium.