This Black Friday deal on the new Google Pixel 8 is GORGEOUS

Who said you can’t get good Black Friday deals on brand-new phones? This Google Pixel 8 deal is stunning
The Black Friday period is already upon us, ushering in an Aladdin’s cave of attractive phone contract deals, this offer on the Google Pixel 8 from iD Mobile taking centre stage. The impressive package includes the handset and 100GB of 5G data for a mere £28/mth over a two-year plan, alongside a modest upfront cost of £39.
Such a deal is particularly striking given the Google Pixel 8’s newness, substantial processing upgrade and variety of AI enhancements. The Pixel series has long been celebrated for its camera prowess too, and the Pixel 8 continues this legacy with typically high camera quality: users can expect vibrant, detailed images, capturing moments with utmost precision. Adding to its appeal, Google promises seven years of Android updates for the Pixel 8, ensuring longevity and up-to-date functionality.
Although a comprehensive review is yet to be published by Expert Reviews, our initial impressions and preview article indicate that the Google Pixel 8 is a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the already impressive Google Pixel 7. The combination of a processing boost, innovative AI features and consistent camera excellence suggests that this device is a worthy investment.
With this Black Friday deal from iD Mobile, the Google Pixel 8 becomes an even more attractive proposition. The £28/mth plan for two years, supplemented by 100GB of 5G data and a modest upfront cost, positions this smartphone as a top contender for those seeking high-end features without the exorbitant price tag.