This early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Kindle Paperwhite is INCREDIBLE

So why should you go for this Kindle Paperwhite early Amazon Prime Day deal? Here are five top reasons.

Reason one: Award-winner

We lauded the Kindle Paperwhite in our original review, giving it a rating of five stars out of five and a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow.

Reason two: Bigger screen, reduced bezels

The Kindle Paperwhite now boasts a bigger screen with reduced bezels. This means more screen real estate for your books, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite stories without distractions. The clarity of the text on the screen is also second to none, making reading a pure pleasure.