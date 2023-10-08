This early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Kindle Paperwhite is INCREDIBLE
It’s safe to say we’re fans of the Kindle Paperwhite, which is a lot cheaper in this early Amazon Prime Day deal
Amazon’s bargain bonanza is set to kick off this Tuesday, but there are already some unmissable early Amazon Prime Day deals on offer. For instance, the award-winning Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is now just £130, down from its average price of £144 according to our calculations. What’s more, if you’re willing to part with an old device, you can save an additional 20%. This delicious offer won’t be around for long, though, so get in there as soon as possible while it lasts.
So why should you go for this Kindle Paperwhite early Amazon Prime Day deal? Here are five top reasons.
Reason one: Award-winner
We lauded the Kindle Paperwhite in our original review, giving it a rating of five stars out of five and a prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest praise we can bestow.
Reason two: Bigger screen, reduced bezels
The Kindle Paperwhite now boasts a bigger screen with reduced bezels. This means more screen real estate for your books, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite stories without distractions. The clarity of the text on the screen is also second to none, making reading a pure pleasure.
Reason three: Astonishing battery life
You seriously won’t have to worry about constantly recharging the Paperwhite: its battery life is astonishing, lasting for weeks on a single charge. This means you can take it on long journeys, holidays or simply enjoy extended reading sessions without interruption.
Reason four: Warm colours for bedtime readers
For those who love to read before bedtime, the Paperwhite offers warm colours that are easy on the eyes in low-light conditions. Say goodbye to the harsh glare of screens and enjoy a comfortable nighttime reading experience.
Reason five: USB-C charging… at last
The inclusion of USB-C charging means faster and more convenient charging for your Paperwhite.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect companion for any reader, and this early Amazon Prime Day deal makes it even more irresistible. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer – grab your Kindle Paperwhite while it lasts.