This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal for Amazon Prime Day is MAGNIFICENT

So why should you buy one? Well, the Surface Pro 9 has garnered a stellar reputation – not least from us. In fact, it boasts a remarkable five-star rating and a Recommended award in our original review, where we praised its speedy credentials. It’s faster than its predecessor, the Surface Pro 8 so – whether you’re multitasking, streaming or doing a spot of gaming – this device will handle most things you throw at it with ease.

Crafted with precision, the Surface Pro 9 boasts a superb build that combines style and durability. Its sleek design, premium material and attention to detail make it a statement piece that’s ready to endure the rigours of daily use.

View deal at Amazon

This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 offer for Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one you won’t find anywhere else. With its unbeatable price, glowing write-up from us, improved speed and superb build quality, it ticks all the boxes for tech enthusiasts.