This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal for Amazon Prime Day is MAGNIFICENT
In the market for a new laptop? Save a gargantuan £205 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 this Amazon Prime Day
If you’re on the hunt for an incredible tablet deal this Amazon Prime Day, look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is currently available at the simply astonishing price of £799 – down from its average cost of £1,044. Wow.
You’ll need to act as quickly as possible, though, because this deal is only available until Amazon Prime Day finishes, which is the end of tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discount, but you can easily sign up for a free trial here.
So why should you buy one? Well, the Surface Pro 9 has garnered a stellar reputation – not least from us. In fact, it boasts a remarkable five-star rating and a Recommended award in our original review, where we praised its speedy credentials. It’s faster than its predecessor, the Surface Pro 8 so – whether you’re multitasking, streaming or doing a spot of gaming – this device will handle most things you throw at it with ease.
Crafted with precision, the Surface Pro 9 boasts a superb build that combines style and durability. Its sleek design, premium material and attention to detail make it a statement piece that’s ready to endure the rigours of daily use.
This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 offer for Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one you won’t find anywhere else. With its unbeatable price, glowing write-up from us, improved speed and superb build quality, it ticks all the boxes for tech enthusiasts.