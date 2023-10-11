This Oral-B toothbrush deal for Amazon Prime Day is TERRIFIC
Need to replace your knackered old toothbrush? Snap up this Oral-B beauty before Amazon Prime Day ends
Don’t panic, but you’ve only got until midnight tonight to take advantage of thousands of eye-catch Amazon Prime Day deals. This is a perfect example: the remarkable Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrush for just £90, a significant markdown from its usual price of £120. It’s never been easier, or cheaper, to keep those gnashers sparkling.
As always, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this superb saving, but you can sign up for the generous free trial here.
So what sets it apart? With the most advanced technology in the large Oral-B lineup, it promises healthier gums in just one week, removing 100% more plaque and up to 160% more from between teeth compared to a manual brush.
It’s also complimented by an AI-powered Oral-B app, which ensures you never miss a spot. This tracks how and where you brush in real-time, offering guidance and insights to perfect your dental hygiene routine.
What’s more, the iO5 protects your gums with an intelligent pressure sensor. It’s the only Oral-B toothbrush to signal if you brush too hard, too softly, or just right, ensuring an effective yet gentle clean. You’ll never need to worry about running out of power, either, because the Oral-B iO5 boasts a long-lasting charge thanks to its lithium-ion battery.
The Oral-B iO5 is an investment in your oral health and the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day represent the ideal opportunity to own this cutting-edge toothbrush for far less.