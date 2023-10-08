This Philips shaver has had a HUGE price trim for Amazon Prime Day
Keep your facial hair tidy for less with this Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige Amazon Prime Day deal
Another month, another Amazon Prime Day and there are some truly dazzling deals to choose from. This is a perfect example: if you’re looking to simplify your shaving game, the Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is now just £270, which is a gargantuan 47% off of the original price of £580. Blimey.
There are two caveats, however: this outrageous offer will expire at the end of Wednesday 11 October and you’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to make the most of it.
The Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige comes with an array of premium accessories, including a fancy, glowing wireless QI charger, a convenient carry case and a clever click-in trimmer. These additions will enhance your morning routine, ensuring you have everything you need for a precise and comfortable shave.
What’s more, you’ll ever run out of charge halfway through a trim again, thanks to the handy built-in battery indicator. With its futuristic design, this electric shaver not only performs exceptionally well, but also looks and feels like a grooming gadget from the future.
The high-precision floating head of the Philips Series 9000 Prestige gets as close as possible to your skin, providing a smooth and close shave without irritation. It can even adapt to the density of your beard, adjusting the shaver’s power to match your beard’s thickness and minimising discomfort. It’s all very clever.
Once again, make sure you take advantage of this deal before it’s too late: the Amazon Prime Day sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 11 October.