Dell revamps laptop range with redesigned XPS 16, XPS 14 and XPS 13 machines

Dell may not be exhibiting at this year’s CES tech conference in Las Vegas but that hasn’t stopped the company from unveiling a raft of new products, including three new laptops: the Dell XPS 13, the Dell XPS 14 and the Dell XPS 16.

Normally, that isn’t a particularly exciting bit of news but this year Dell is at last updating the whole XPS range to adopt the same design we saw on the Dell XPS 13 Plus that launched back in 2022.

That means in 2024 there will no longer be a split between the Plus and non-Plus XPS laptops; all of Dell’s new XPS machines will effectively be ‘XPS Plus’ machines, benefitting from the signature features of the 2022 XPS 13 Plus. They will all have a haptic touchbar running along the top of the keyboard, instead of the old physical function key row.