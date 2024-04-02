Are electric toothbrushes waterproof? It might seem like a daft question, but given that experts simultaneously recommend battery assisted brushing while advising strongly against running electronic appliances under the bathroom tap, it’s one that needs to be addressed (and something we’ll answer further down below).

Manufacturers know their products are going to be getting used with water, so they take measures to ensure they’re safe. But does that mean you can submerge your toothbrush without a care in the world? Well, let’s brush up on the facts to find out.

Should I use an electric toothbrush?

Short answer: yes. Dentists around the globe are in universal agreement that electric toothbrushes are better than manual ones across the board. Thanks to their superior cleaning power, they’re able to remove dirt that lesser brushes might miss, and they can get into those hard-to-reach spots where plaque and tartar have a tendency to build up. They also employ features such as pressure indicators and timers to ensure you aren’t brushing to excess.