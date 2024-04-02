Are electric toothbrushes waterproof?
Discover if your electric toothbrush is safe to use in the shower and our pick of the best cheap, eco-friendly and travel options
Are electric toothbrushes waterproof? It might seem like a daft question, but given that experts simultaneously recommend battery assisted brushing while advising strongly against running electronic appliances under the bathroom tap, it’s one that needs to be addressed (and something we’ll answer further down below).
Manufacturers know their products are going to be getting used with water, so they take measures to ensure they’re safe. But does that mean you can submerge your toothbrush without a care in the world? Well, let’s brush up on the facts to find out.
Should I use an electric toothbrush?
Short answer: yes. Dentists around the globe are in universal agreement that electric toothbrushes are better than manual ones across the board. Thanks to their superior cleaning power, they’re able to remove dirt that lesser brushes might miss, and they can get into those hard-to-reach spots where plaque and tartar have a tendency to build up. They also employ features such as pressure indicators and timers to ensure you aren’t brushing to excess.
There’s also a case to be made for electric toothbrushes being more cost effective in the long run, due to the fact that the heads need replacing less frequently than old-fashioned toothbrushes. Though admittedly, there’s not much in it.
READ NEXT: Best Oral-B electric toothbrushes
How often should I change my electric toothbrush head?
So, how often should you change it? General advice states that regular toothbrushes should be replaced every two months to perform at their best, but you can wait a little longer before switching out your electric toothbrush head for a new one. The general advice is to pop on a new one every 90 days for best results.
Are electric toothbrushes waterproof?
The answer, fortunately, is generally yes. Electric toothbrushes, on the whole, are designed to be waterproof. Obviously it’s a good idea to check the instructions for your specific model, but in general, you can run them under the tap and even use them in the shower if you’re in a rush.
That being said, most manufacturers advise against submerging electric toothbrushes in water completely. So that’s a very clear “no” to underwater brushing in the bath – don’t try it.
READ NEXT: Best water flossers
The best electric toothbrushes you can buy in 2024
1. Oral-B Vitality Pro: Best cheap electric toothbrush
Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Low price, clear timer
- Keep in mind: No pressure sensor, short battery life
This no-frills brush from dental-hygiene giant Oral-B is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade to electric battery operated brushing on a budget. It doesn’t have any gimmicky features or crazy vibrating brushing action, but it’ll give your teeth a fantastic clean for a wallet-friendly price. Our testers found it a little “rough and rattly” compared to the brand’s more expensive brushes, but still felt it represented excellent value for money.
Read our full Oral-B Vitality Pro (formally Plus) review
2. Philips One Electric Toothbrush: Best electric travel toothbrush
Price when reviewed: £27 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: 90-day battery life, slim travel case
- Keep in mind: No pressure sensor, battery operated
This dinky lightweight electric toothbrush is perfect for taking on your travels. It incorporates Philips’ deep-cleaning tech in a fun-sized package that cleans teeth thoroughly in a fuss-free manner. There’s also a timer where the brush will turn itself off after two minutes, and our testers were rather taken with the quirky colour options too.
3. Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: Best eco-friendly electric toothbrush
Price when reviewed: £95 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Recyclable heads, great build quality
- Keep in mind: No pressure sensor
Toothbrushes are, by their very nature, unsustainable. They’re disposable bits of plastic, designed to be used and tossed in the trash. Even electric ones need to have their brushing heads changed regularly.
This admittedly rather pricey option from sustainable toothbrush pioneer Suri offers a solution to the problem. Its brush heads are made from natural and recycled materials, and can be purchased via subscription. Once you’re done, Suri will pick your old heads up and recycle them while delivering you more to keep you going. Performance wise, the brush is excellent too.