How much does Invisalign cost?

In short, the cost of Invisalign chiefly comes down to the state of your teeth and how many sets of retainers are required to reposition them. The longer the dentist estimates the process will take, the more sets of retainers will need to be made and the more visits you’ll be making to the surgery for checkups. That all costs money.

The good news is that though we can’t give you a definitive answer here, your dentist will be able to – and most will offer a free consultation with no obligation to buy. Just be sure to ask whether you need to pay more if your treatment takes longer than expected (mine was capped, but not all treatment plans are).

Before you take the plunge, I would advise shopping around because prices can vary wildly. Bear in mind, however, that you’ll need to keep visiting the dental surgery for checkups, so picking somewhere local can work out better in the long run – even if it isn’t the least expensive option.

Is Invisalign cheaper if your teeth aren’t that bad?

The short answer is “yes”, but “that bad” is really up to a dentist to decide. Some gappy teeth might be easier to move and correct the spacing between than others which are less obviously crooked and require more retainers at greater expense.

It’s also worth noting that you may be able to just correct your top or bottom set of teeth, and that will bring the cost down – though possibly not by as much as you might think. Alan Martin, our tester, considered going “top only”, but this would have only taken £450 off the £2,925 bill. In the end, Alan decided to just pay full whack and get both sets done at the same time.

