How often should you change an electric toothbrush head?

Though electric toothbrushes are the best solution for effective brushing, you still need to keep them clean and well-maintained to ensure good oral health. From poor cleaning to excessive noise and a build-up of plaque, not changing your toothbrush head frequently enough can create a range of unpleasant problems.

If your electric toothbrush’s bristles are suspiciously splayed and looking a bit past their best, then it’s time to get a new brush head.

But even if your brush head is looking fine, it could still be time to swap it out. Older ones can be a hotbed for bacteria and it’s important to keep on top of your brush head’s lifespan to keep things clean.

How long can you use a toothbrush head for?

Ideally, manual toothbrushes or brush heads must be changed at least every three months. While this might seem wasteful and bad for the environment, it’s also harmful to keep using them for longer. Electric brushes are slightly better for the planet (as you’re only getting rid of the head) and many of these are now recyclable – like the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush (which our reviewer described it as “very good at scrubbing plaque off”) which is designed to last a lifetime with returnable recyclable heads.

READ NEXT: Best electric toothbrushes