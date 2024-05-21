How often should you use whitening strips?

She said: “When it comes to teeth whitening, I always recommend that people approach it with caution, to ensure oral health isn’t compromised. Whitening strips can be a convenient option to whiten the teeth, but overuse can lead to tooth sensitivity or enamel damage. Generally, it’s advisable to use these strips no more than twice a year.

Before starting any whitening treatment, it’s best to consult with a dentist to assess your dental health and determine the most appropriate whitening method. It might be that you’re just looking for advice on how to remove stains. Remember, a healthy smile is more important than a brighter one”.

How do teeth whitening strips work?

Teeth whitening strips typically contain hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, which are bleaching agents that penetrate the enamel to lighten the colour of teeth. When used correctly, they can effectively remove mild staining caused by coffee, tea, red wine and ageing.

Using whitening strips is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully to achieve safe and effective results. Typically, whitening strips come in pairs – one for the upper teeth and one for the lower teeth.

How to use teeth whitening strips:

Only apply them to clean teeth, making sure they stick to the surface of the tooth.

Leave the strips on for the recommended duration, usually around 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the product.

During this time, avoid eating, drinking or engaging in activities that may dislodge the strips.

Remove the strips and discard them. Rinse your mouth thoroughly to remove any residual gel.

It’s important to note that overusing whitening strips or leaving them on for longer than recommended can lead to tooth sensitivity and irritation, so always follow the instructions provided with the product. We’ve got a full length article on whether teeth whitening is safe if you’re looking for more information.

