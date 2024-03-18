How to clean an electric toothbrush: Everything you need to know to keep yours clean and bacteria-free

Dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush to help keep our teeth healthy, clean and free of plaque. But while you’re busy taking care of your teeth with the best electric toothbrushes, have you ever stopped to think about how to take care of the toothbrush itself?

Unlike manual versions, electric toothbrushes are designed to last for years. So knowing how to clean them properly is vital.

What is an electric toothbrush?

Electric toothbrushes use rechargeable batteries to allow the bristles to oscillate and clean your teeth. There are two main types – with the most common having small, round heads that oscillate at high speed, rotating either back and forth or alternating between a clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

The other type of electric toothbrush is a sonic or ultrasonic brush with heads that vibrate very quickly at frequencies that break up plaque and force toothpaste between the teeth for a deeper clean. Electric toothbrushes sit on their chargers when not in use, with power usually being provided by a shaving socket in the bathroom. Modern batteries can provide two to four weeks of brushing between charges.

Why should you clean your electric toothbrush?

“Electric toothbrushes are an excellent way to maintain your oral health but it’s important that they stay clean and bacteria-free,” explains Oral-B’s dentist Dr Vikas Prinja. The germs you can’t see on your toothbrush are the ones you need to be dealing with. Our mouths are full of microscopic bacteria and when we remove this from our teeth, gums and tongue, it gets transferred to our toothbrushes. This is why it’s so important to clean your electric toothbrush as well as your mouth. (Please note: make sure to unplug it from any charger before cleaning.)

Daily cleaning tips for your electric toothbrush

“After brushing your teeth, immediately rinse your brush under warm water for 5-6 seconds with the head on,” recommends Dr Prinja. “Then decouple the toothbrush head from the toothbrush and rinse each part separately, making sure to rinse the undersides. If there’s a lot of residue, it’s okay to use a mild detergent or cleanser on the outside of the handle.”

Rinsing your toothbrush in hot water helps sanitise it and get rid of any bacteria that’s accumulated as you brush. Using hot water is also the easiest way to get rid of any dried-on toothpaste as the warmth and steam helps to break it all down.

Once you’ve rinsed your toothbrush thoroughly, Dr Prinja recommends that you wipe it dry with a clean cloth or towel and gently tap it on the sink to help remove any residual water. Finally, store the handle and toothbrush head separately until dry, in a cool area away from moisture.

Weekly cleaning tips for your electric toothbrush

As well as daily cleaning, there are several deeper cleaning routines that we’d recommend introducing to ensure your toothbrush stays healthy and hygienic for longer. You don’t have to use all of these – try them out and see which ones you find easiest and most efficient.