How to clean braces: Remove plaque and debris with ease

Straightening your teeth with braces is an investment in your smile. It takes time, care and maintenance to get the results you’re looking for. Part of this maintenance is keeping your braces clean.

You might be wondering whether to use an electric toothbrush or a manual one, or if there’s a special braces-cleaning-brush you need to invest in. You’ll be happy to hear that cleaning braces requires a little extra effort, but with the right techniques and tools, you can keep your braces sparkling clean and your oral health in tip-top shape. We spoke to a dentist about how best to care for your braces and teeth during treatment. Here’s a quick rundown of how to clean braces.

Step-by-step guide to cleaning braces

Whether you have metal braces or Invisalign, maintaining proper hygiene is essential. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure your braces stay clean, fresh and taken care of.

Dr Andrew Holly, from Holly Dental, says: “Cleaning braces is crucial for oral hygiene and to ensure the effectiveness of your orthodontic treatment, and to prevent further issues once your braces are removed.”

Tools you’ll need

Before diving into the cleaning process, make sure you have all the necessary tools at hand, including:

Soft-bristled toothbrush

Interdental brush or floss threader

Dental floss or orthodontic flossers

Fluoride toothpaste

Mouthwash (optional)

