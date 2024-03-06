How to stop sensitive teeth pain: Tips to prevent and manage sensitivity

Learning how to stop sensitive teeth pain is essential if you want to keep your oral hygiene on track. Not only can sensitivity be an indicator of more serious dental issues, but it can prevent you from indulging in certain foods and limit your enjoyment of everyday life. If that sounds like you, then the best toothpaste for sensitivity will be essential to help you build up a layer of protection to prevent pain.

If it occurs, sensitivity is often felt when eating especially hot or cold foods, and it can quickly take the enjoyment away from small pleasures, like enjoying a bowl of ice cream. If your dental issues are more serious, this sensitivity could develop into more pronounced issues, such as toothache and sharp pain rather than just sensitivity. If you do experience sharp pain or bleeding of the gums when you brush your teeth, the advice from the NHS is to visit your dentist to get professional advice as soon as possible.