Is mouthwash bad for you?

Are there any alternatives to alcohol-based mouthwash?

Using an alcohol-free mouthwash is usually considered a safer bet for your teeth in the long run. It’s gentler and less likely to damage teeth and gums – but note that it’s also not as effective as its alcoholic counterpart.

Medical grade mouthwash is available for those with various dental conditions like gum disease and ulcers. These antibacterial chlorhexidine-based mouthwashes are typically only available with a prescription from your dentist or GP, and can help to soothe gum inflammation (“gingivitis”). However, they don’t provide any protection for your teeth against plaque like “regular” mouthwashes do, so if you use one of these, brushing and effective flossing are still very important.

There are plenty of mouthwashes designed to whiten teeth, though these have their own potential side effects. Some users have reported mouth swelling and irritation, numbness and an unpleasant or vaguely chemical aftertaste.

Gargling with plain old salt water can do the trick too. To make a homemade mouthwash, dissolve a teaspoon of salt in half a cup of warm water and swish it around to help promote healing and control the bad bacteria in your mouth and gums.

Can you swallow saliva after using mouthwash?

Mouthwash is designed to be spat out, but it’s fine to swallow the saliva in your mouth after you’ve done the spitting part.

Just try to avoid swallowing the actual mouthwash if possible – not just because of the alcohol, but due to the other ingredients in there (for instance, swallowing fluoride can give you an upset tummy).

Is there anyone who shouldn’t use mouthwash?

It’s not a good idea for children under six to use mouthwash designed for adults. Those with a compromised immune system should also refrain and anyone with alcohol dependencies or in recovery should avoid the alcohol-based formula and use the alcohol-free alternative. If using mouthwash isn’t for you, then there are alternatives you can use to keep your teeth clean and healthy, such as a water flosser, a sonic toothbrush and of course, changing your toothpaste.