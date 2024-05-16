Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: A simple design and a superb clean
For electric toothbrush novices, the Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush delivers on price and performance
Pros
- Easy to use
- Long battery life
- Provides a perfect clean
Cons
- Basic features
- No pressure sensor
Founded in 2016, Oclean has made a trustworthy name for itself in the oral hygiene industry. Offering no-frills brushing, the Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush is the brand’s most stripped back product for those first taking the plunge into electric toothbrushes.
Some of Oclean’s other designs combine top-notch technology and style, with many including smart sensors, LCD screens and app-connectivity. Of course, all that comes at a price. If you’re looking for a no-fuss clean, the Oclean Endurance aims instead to be a powerful entry-level sonic toothbrush.
In an ever-crowded electric toothbrush market, I was keen to test the Oclean Endurance to see how it measured up to its competition. For its budget-friendly price, I was blown away by its powerful performance but be warned, the brush isn’t without its faults.
Oclean Sonic Electric Toothbrush,Electric Toothbrushes Adults,Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 72000 Movements Deep Clean Mode,Beginner Friendly,2 Minutes Smart Timer-Green
Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: What do you get for the money?
For the Oclean Endurance’s £30 price tag, you’ll get the electric toothbrush with one brush head and a USB-C charging cable. My review model was an attractive mint colour but according to Oclean, both this and the purple option are out of stock at the time of writing, with only the white and black colours available.
Measuring in at 25 x 2.2cm (HW) and weighing around 104g, the toothbrush is pleasant to hold in the hand while brushing. Thanks to its subtle twisted design, you can grip it well so it feels secure even when wet. Crucially, it’s water-resistant, which meant that even when I dropped it in a full sink by mistake, it continued working.
The controls for the Oclean Endurance couldn’t be simpler, since there’s only one button in the middle of the brush. This enables you to switch the device on and choose between its two cleaning modes with a double press. While it doesn’t have an indicator light to show which mode you’re using, the difference between the two modes is crystal clear – the gentle option is less intense and recommended for newbies, while the stronger cleaning mode is far more powerful, meaning the bristles vibrate far quicker. I definitely noticed a higher intensity of clean when using the stronger mode, but if you’re new to electric toothbrushes, Oclean advises only moving up intensities once you’re comfortable with the vibrations on the gentler mode.
While there’s no pressure sensor on the Oclean Endurance, the brush comes with a handy two-minute timer built in. This timer vibrates every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to move to a new quadrant of the mouth – a handy feature that should help you brush all areas of your teeth and gums evenly.
As is the case with most electric toothbrushes, Oclean suggests changing the head every three months. To replace the heads, you simply slide the brush head off the handle. For an electric toothbrush that only costs £30, replacement heads are an annual cost you’ll want to bear in mind if you’re on a tight budget. Thankfully, replacement heads are pretty reasonably priced compared to other sonic toothbrushes – you can buy a pack of four heads for £25.
You won’t get a travel case with this brush, but you will receive a convenient wall-mount to secure your brush to the wall in-between uses. Since we’re short on bathroom counter space, I found this feature mighty useful. Further to this, since the brush is charged via a USB-C cable that plugs into the bottom of the brush, you don’t need to have a two-pin bathroom plug socket, or converter, to charge the brush.
READ NEXT: Best electric toothbrush
Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: What’s it like to use?
Thanks to its two intensity settings, the Oclean Endurance was comfortable to use. Its brush head had stiff, but still soft bristles that felt nice on the teeth and gums, while giving them a thorough clean. It’s a good model for someone’s first foray into electric toothbrushes. There are no difficult instructions to follow and the simple controls don’t throw up any complications. This is mainly because it’s free from the high-tech bells and whistles on Oclean’s other high-end products.
The only caveat to this is that you don’t get a pressure sensor with this brush. Pressing too hard when brushing can damage the gums and cause irritation, so it’s useful to have a pressure sensor to alert you if you’re using too much, or too little, pressure when brushing. Sadly, most budget sonic toothbrushes don’t come equipped with pressure sensors. The best budget electric toothbrush we’ve tested with a pressure sensor is the Oral-B Pro 3, which has an average price of £41. That being said, as long as you’re brushing gently, the Oclean Endurance’s sonic vibration should take care of cleaning without irritating your gums.
According to Oclean, the Endurance brush delivers 72,000 strokes per minute, which is about 200 times faster than using a regular brush. I appreciated how quiet the Endurance was – having tested the toothbrush in a bathroom while others were sleeping next door, it was barely audible. At Expert Reviews, we’ve tested similarly-priced electric toothbrushes that make far more noise.
No matter which mode you’re using, the toothbrush starts working as soon as you press the “on” button. It has a built-in four-minute timer, with the brush vibrating every 30 seconds to alert you to move to another part of the mouth. As most dentists recommend brushing for only two-minutes, I would recommend switching the toothbrush control button to “off” mid-cycle. Or, if you need to pay more attention to certain problem areas, you can always let the brush run on for longer.
READ NEXT: Best Oral-B electric toothbrush
Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: How well does it clean?
I used plaque disclosing tablets while testing the Oclean Endurance to check that all my teeth were properly clean. Popping one tablet before and another after brushing my teeth, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Oclean Endurance toothbrush successfully removed all plaque that was identified by the tablet.
This came as a bit of a surprise as I’d previously used a plaque disclosing tablet around a month prior when using a normal toothbrush: I found that there was a lot of stain remaining on the teeth after brushing. So when it comes to cleaning, the Oclean Endurance deserves full marks.
READ NEXT: Best water flosser
Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: How long does the battery last?
Charging an electric toothbrush is the only extra bit of hassle you’ll get compared to using a manual brush. Luckily, the Oclean Endurance toothbrush has a generous battery life advertised at 30 days.
In our battery run-down tests however, the brush actually lasted for a whopping 133 minutes on its highest intensity setting before giving up the ghost. In real terms, that’s a 33 day battery life, if you’re brushing for two minutes twice a day. That’s highly impressive, given its low cost.
When it’s time to charge the battery, flip open the plastic cap on the base of the brush and you’ll find the USB-C charging port. A full charge takes just three hours, after which you won’t need to re-charge the brush for at least a month.
Oclean Sonic Electric Toothbrush,Electric Toothbrushes Adults,Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 72000 Movements Deep Clean Mode,Beginner Friendly,2 Minutes Smart Timer-Green
Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: Should you buy it?
If you’re not fussed about smart features, the Oclean Endurance is a fine-looking electric toothbrush that delivers a first-class clean. Alongside this, you’ll get an impressive battery life. With its minimalistic design, two settings and affordable price tag, it’s a toothbrush that’s easy to recommend.
A pressure sensor and travel case would have been welcome additions but if you want these features you’ll need to splash more cash on one of the best electric toothbrushes. That being said, finding an equally powerful toothbrush that delivers the same squeaky clean results at this reasonable price won’t be easy.