Oclean Endurance Electric Toothbrush review: A simple design and a superb clean

Measuring in at 25 x 2.2cm (HW) and weighing around 104g, the toothbrush is pleasant to hold in the hand while brushing. Thanks to its subtle twisted design, you can grip it well so it feels secure even when wet. Crucially, it’s water-resistant, which meant that even when I dropped it in a full sink by mistake, it continued working.

The controls for the Oclean Endurance couldn’t be simpler, since there’s only one button in the middle of the brush. This enables you to switch the device on and choose between its two cleaning modes with a double press. While it doesn’t have an indicator light to show which mode you’re using, the difference between the two modes is crystal clear – the gentle option is less intense and recommended for newbies, while the stronger cleaning mode is far more powerful, meaning the bristles vibrate far quicker. I definitely noticed a higher intensity of clean when using the stronger mode, but if you’re new to electric toothbrushes, Oclean advises only moving up intensities once you’re comfortable with the vibrations on the gentler mode.

While there’s no pressure sensor on the Oclean Endurance, the brush comes with a handy two-minute timer built in. This timer vibrates every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to move to a new quadrant of the mouth – a handy feature that should help you brush all areas of your teeth and gums evenly.