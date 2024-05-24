Oclean X Pro Elite review: Great toothbrush, rubbish app

The brush uses a versatile Maglev motor that, according to Oclean, can deliver up to 84,000 movements per minute, at 32 different intensities. Despite this high frequency, the brush is remarkably quiet. Oclean claims the brush is 25dB quieter than other models, though it’s not clear which brushes this refers to. Marketing imagery suggests this noise difference was tested against a rotary electric brush, such as the £40 Oral-B Pro 3 – but bear in mind that rotary brushes are generally noisier than sonic toothbrushes.

The brush has four brushing modes – Clean, Sensitive, Massage and White – which can be selected using a scrolling motion on the touchscreen. To start the brush, just press the circular power button below the screen. The brush also has a two-minute timer that buzzes every 30 seconds to ensure you’re brushing each quadrant of your mouth for the correct amount of time.

While you brush, the screen displays a graphic to show you which areas of the mouth need more attention, according to brushing data collected from the built-in gyroscope. This graphic is also displayed on the Bluetooth-connected app. While it can give you a personalised brushing plan to help improve your dental health, the app also provides information such as brushing progress reports and brush head information. I have some reservations about the efficacy of the brush tracking and bugs in the app generally, but will detail this later on in the review.