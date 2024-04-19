We all know that brushing your teeth twice a day is the goal – but should you brush your teeth as soon as you wake up? Or is it better to wait until after breakfast, so you can start your day with a fresh-tasting mouth, free from the remnants of your croissant and coffee?

If these questions are weighing on your mind as you squeeze out your toothpaste each morning, we’ve done a deep dive into these pressing dental concerns, speaking to leading dentist Dr Parneet Sehmi of Hermes London Dental Clinic to find out when exactly we should be brushing our teeth, and why it’s so important.

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

Brushing your teeth before breakfast provides greater benefits for your oral health.

By brushing first thing in the morning, you kick start your salivary glands into action, allowing saliva to join forces with the fluoride in your toothpaste to kill off bacteria. The bacteria that causes plaque wreaks havoc overnight, so it’s best to remove that buildup as soon as possible.

Most importantly, brushing your teeth before breakfast adds a protective layer over your tooth enamel, effectively preparing your mouth for eating.

What happens if you brush your teeth after breakfast?

“It may seem like common sense to brush your teeth soon after having breakfast,” says Dr Sehmi, “but brushing too soon after eating can damage the enamel.”

Damaged tooth enamel – Plenty of the foods we consume contain citric acid (your morning orange juice, for example) and “this acid can soften the protective coating of enamel which helps protect our teeth.” According to Dr Sehmi, brushing your teeth immediately after eating can easily damage your enamel, having already been weakened by those pesky acids.