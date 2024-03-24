Snap up the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush for less in the Amazon spring sale

Electric toothbrushes are meant to last you years and the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is designed to be an environmentally-conscious option that should last you a lifetime. It’s currently available with a UV charging case in the Amazon spring sale for £80, down from £95 full price.

That’s a decent saving on a powerful toothbrush with a sturdy-feeling aluminium handle. Its replacement heads are all fully recyclable, making this a sensible electric toothbrush that is as good for your teeth as it is for the planet. Just get in there before the sale ends at 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.

Did the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush get a good review?