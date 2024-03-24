Snap up the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush for less in the Amazon spring sale
The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush earned four stars and a Recommended award in our review – it’s now available for less in Amazon's sale
Electric toothbrushes are meant to last you years and the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush is designed to be an environmentally-conscious option that should last you a lifetime. It’s currently available with a UV charging case in the Amazon spring sale for £80, down from £95 full price.
That’s a decent saving on a powerful toothbrush with a sturdy-feeling aluminium handle. Its replacement heads are all fully recyclable, making this a sensible electric toothbrush that is as good for your teeth as it is for the planet. Just get in there before the sale ends at 11.59pm on Monday 25 March.
Did the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush get a good review?
- In our full Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review, we gave it four stars out of five.
- We also gave the toothbrush an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush?
- The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush offers a long-term solution to the waste generated by toothbrushes, featuring a durable aluminium body, and recyclable cornstarch brush heads with castor oil bristles.
- The brush has a slimline design and thoughtful features such as simple controls and a magnetic mount for tiles or mirrors.
- It delivers 33,000 vibrations per second to remove plaque and debris, with two different brushing modes making it suitable for most people’s needs.
- According to our tests, the battery lasts for a whopping 40 days on a single charge.
Are there any disadvantages to this Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush deal?
- The toothbrush doesn’t have a pressure sensor, making it difficult for users to tell if they are applying too much or too little pressure during brushing.
- While the toothbrush offers long-term sustainability, its initial price is expensive for a non-smart toothbrush.
How has the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush’s price changed over time?
- The Suri toothbrush has been available for as little as £71, but this was a brief sale during Black Friday last year.
- When we first reviewed it, it cost a whopping £95 and still typically sells for this price.
Where can I find more electric toothbrush deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
All year round, but especially during deals periods like the Amazon spring sale, our team of experts seek out good discounts on our favourite tried and tested products. To do this, we follow a strict process – you can find our methods in this detailed article.