Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: The elegant electric toothbrush with sustainability built in

Electric toothbrushes are scientifically proven to be better for your teeth, but they’re not generally good news for the planet. A study for the British Dental Journal by researchers at University College, London, found that of the four types of toothbrush that are widely available – standard plastic brushes, electric brushes, bamboo brushes and manual brushes with replaceable heads.

Not surprisingly, the electric toothbrush had the biggest environmental impact, due to their materials, manufacturing processes and non-recyclable heads.

Around 34 million people now use an electric toothbrush in the UK, and when you think that each of them should be replacing their toothbrush heads three or four times a year, that’s a lot of heads going into landfill, and a lot of toothbrushes once their average three to five-year lifespan is up.