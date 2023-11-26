Expert Reviews

This Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is TERRIFIC

This Black Friday deal on the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush is impressive: it’s down £27 on Amazon, from its average £87 to £60. This is the lowest price it’s ever dropped. Awarded four stars in our iO Series 3 review, this brush combines Oral-B’s top-notch toothbrush technology with affordability, making it an attractive choice for those seeking quality dental care without the premium price.

The iO Series 3 is unique in Oral-B’s lineup, offering the benefits of the iO Series tech but without the added smart features and Bluetooth connectivity. This design choice makes the iO Series 3 an excellent option for those who prefer a more straightforward electric toothbrush without compromising on the quality of brushing​​​​.

Users can expect quiet and effective cleaning, an excellent pressure sensor and impressive battery life. The toothbrush is equipped with a smart pressure sensor that changes from blue to red to indicate brushing pressure, ensuring gentle yet effective cleaning. It also features three brushing modes to cater to different cleaning needs​​​​.

The iO Series 3 stands out for its cleaning performance, offering an experience comparable to pricier models in the iO Series. It excels in reaching difficult areas in the mouth and providing a thorough clean that leaves teeth feeling smooth and plaque-free. The brush’s oscillation and micro-vibrations work effectively to break up plaque and clean between teeth​​.

One of the most notable features of the iO Series 3 is its exceptional battery life. The toothbrush outlasts even its more expensive counterparts in the iO Series, with a battery life that supports 34 days of use from a single charge.

The Oral-B iO Series 3 offers superb value for money, especially in this Black Friday deal. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking a high-quality, no-frills electric toothbrush at an entry-level price. With its effective cleaning technology and long battery life, the iO Series 3 is a wise investment for anyone looking to enhance their dental care routine​​.

