This Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is TERRIFIC
The four-star Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush is a Black Friday bargain at just £60
This Black Friday deal on the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush is impressive: it’s down £27 on Amazon, from its average £87 to £60. This is the lowest price it’s ever dropped. Awarded four stars in our iO Series 3 review, this brush combines Oral-B’s top-notch toothbrush technology with affordability, making it an attractive choice for those seeking quality dental care without the premium price.
The iO Series 3 is unique in Oral-B’s lineup, offering the benefits of the iO Series tech but without the added smart features and Bluetooth connectivity. This design choice makes the iO Series 3 an excellent option for those who prefer a more straightforward electric toothbrush without compromising on the quality of brushing.
Users can expect quiet and effective cleaning, an excellent pressure sensor and impressive battery life. The toothbrush is equipped with a smart pressure sensor that changes from blue to red to indicate brushing pressure, ensuring gentle yet effective cleaning. It also features three brushing modes to cater to different cleaning needs.
The iO Series 3 stands out for its cleaning performance, offering an experience comparable to pricier models in the iO Series. It excels in reaching difficult areas in the mouth and providing a thorough clean that leaves teeth feeling smooth and plaque-free. The brush’s oscillation and micro-vibrations work effectively to break up plaque and clean between teeth.
One of the most notable features of the iO Series 3 is its exceptional battery life. The toothbrush outlasts even its more expensive counterparts in the iO Series, with a battery life that supports 34 days of use from a single charge.
The Oral-B iO Series 3 offers superb value for money, especially in this Black Friday deal. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking a high-quality, no-frills electric toothbrush at an entry-level price. With its effective cleaning technology and long battery life, the iO Series 3 is a wise investment for anyone looking to enhance their dental care routine.