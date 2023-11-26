This Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deal is TERRIFIC

Users can expect quiet and effective cleaning, an excellent pressure sensor and impressive battery life. The toothbrush is equipped with a smart pressure sensor that changes from blue to red to indicate brushing pressure, ensuring gentle yet effective cleaning. It also features three brushing modes to cater to different cleaning needs​​​​.

The iO Series 3 stands out for its cleaning performance, offering an experience comparable to pricier models in the iO Series. It excels in reaching difficult areas in the mouth and providing a thorough clean that leaves teeth feeling smooth and plaque-free. The brush’s oscillation and micro-vibrations work effectively to break up plaque and clean between teeth​​.

One of the most notable features of the iO Series 3 is its exceptional battery life. The toothbrush outlasts even its more expensive counterparts in the iO Series, with a battery life that supports 34 days of use from a single charge.