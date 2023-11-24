This PHENOMENAL Philips toothbrush is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The toothbrush includes a single brush head, a travel case and a two-part USB charger. It also features an ombre finish, available in Aquamarine or Pink, with indicators showing the current mode and intensity settings. The Sonicare app supports the toothbrush, enabling users to track brushing regularity and duration. However, it does not offer the complete range of sensors for maximised feature usage, such as real-time advice on brushing technique​​.

In terms of usability, the DiamondClean 9000 stands out for its ease of use, comfort and excellent cleaning capabilities. It offers four modes and three intensities, making it adaptable to various dental needs. The Deep Clean+ mode, for example, is effective but can be adjusted for less intensity if required. The Gum Health mode thoroughly cleans and massages the gums​​.

The battery of the DiamondClean 9000 lasts for over 50 two-minute brushes on a single charge, meaning it only needs recharging once or twice a month. However, it is worth noting that the charging process is not particularly quick​​.