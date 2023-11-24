This PHENOMENAL Philips toothbrush is cheaper than ever for Black Friday
The five-star Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is now at a rock-bottom price of £130 on Amazon for Black Friday
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition is available at an unbeatable £130 on Amazon in this Black Friday deal. At £130, it’s the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon.
Highly commended with five stars and a Best Buy award in our DiamondClean 9000 review, we praised its effective cleaning, time and pressure tracking and excellent battery life. It sits near the top of the Sonicare range, offering a balance between high-end features and affordability. And, while it may not have all the advanced features and accessories of the more premium models, it still offers all the essential functions and has a new, improved design and controls.
The toothbrush includes a single brush head, a travel case and a two-part USB charger. It also features an ombre finish, available in Aquamarine or Pink, with indicators showing the current mode and intensity settings. The Sonicare app supports the toothbrush, enabling users to track brushing regularity and duration. However, it does not offer the complete range of sensors for maximised feature usage, such as real-time advice on brushing technique.
In terms of usability, the DiamondClean 9000 stands out for its ease of use, comfort and excellent cleaning capabilities. It offers four modes and three intensities, making it adaptable to various dental needs. The Deep Clean+ mode, for example, is effective but can be adjusted for less intensity if required. The Gum Health mode thoroughly cleans and massages the gums.
The battery of the DiamondClean 9000 lasts for over 50 two-minute brushes on a single charge, meaning it only needs recharging once or twice a month. However, it is worth noting that the charging process is not particularly quick.
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Black Friday deal won’t be around for long, so if you want to treat your teeth to an in-depth and thorough clean with a premium electric toothbrush, then get in quick.