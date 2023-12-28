This Philips electric toothbrush deal is a STUNNING Boxing Day saving
This Boxing Day deal on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is something to smile about
In the market for a mega Boxing Day electric toothbrush deal? You’ll want to sink your teeth into this. As part of Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, you can now get an incredible £50 off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition. At an average price of £166, this five-star rated toothbrush is now just £116.
As explained in our full Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition review, the DiamondClean 9000 is an excellent and effective toothbrush that provides the best cleans of any brush. With a range of four modes and three intensities, it’s easy to tune to your needs and elevate your brushing routine. Pair this with its exceptional battery life, its five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award are a no-brainer.
With a sleek and minimalist design that allows it to reach even the hardest corners of your mouth, the DiamondClean 9000 is incredibly easy to use and has a comfortable grip. The set includes the 9000 Series brush itself, in addition to a travel case, one or more Premium Plaque Control heads and a two-part USB charger.
While the DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition does support the Philips’ Sonicare app, it’s important to note it doesn’t have the full range of sensors to make maximum use of its features. There’s no tracking of where you’re brushing or any real-time advice to help you improve your technique but you can still track how regularly you brush and how long for. If you can forego those extra features which come at a higher price, then this is the perfect toothbrush for you.
Our reviewer Stuart Andrews says, ‘If you have the budget for a high-end electric toothbrush, but don’t want to pay extra for the most advanced smart features, then this is arguably the best Sonicare option out there.’ And now with an incredible £50 discount, there’s even more reason to invest. But be sure to snap it up quickly, offers like this don’t hang about for long.