This Philips electric toothbrush deal is a STUNNING Boxing Day saving

With a sleek and minimalist design that allows it to reach even the hardest corners of your mouth, the DiamondClean 9000 is incredibly easy to use and has a comfortable grip. The set includes the 9000 Series brush itself, in addition to a travel case, one or more Premium Plaque Control heads and a two-part USB charger.

While the DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition does support the Philips’ Sonicare app, it’s important to note it doesn’t have the full range of sensors to make maximum use of its features. There’s no tracking of where you’re brushing or any real-time advice to help you improve your technique but you can still track how regularly you brush and how long for. If you can forego those extra features which come at a higher price, then this is the perfect toothbrush for you.