Best paint for furniture 2023: The best chalky and shabby chic paints to buy

Furniture paint comes in at anywhere between £7.50 and £17 per 750ml, which makes it more expensive than wall paint. But the surface area of what you’re painting is much smaller by comparison, so unless you’re working on a colossal piece of furniture, it’s unlikely you’ll need more than one tin. A couple of manufacturers do make the “one-coat” claim, but that’s almost definitely dependent on the colour of the paint versus the surface beneath. Best practice says you’re better off applying at least two coats.

What about fumes?

All the paints we’ve picked are water-based, so you needn’t worry about toxic odours or the hassle of cleaning your brushes with white spirit. (Though if you find yourself doing any sanding, you should wear a mask and make sure the room is properly ventilated.)

Do I need to prepare or finish the surface?

A lot of manufacturers like to extoll the wonders of their paints needing no prior prep work, claiming the surfaces of the furniture you’re painting won’t need any sanding or priming with an undercoat. This is something you ought to treat with a pinch of salt – at the very least, you need to use a cloth to remove any excess dirt or dust, otherwise the paint won’t properly adhere to the surface. At the other end of the process, you might need to finish your painted surface with wax, lacquer or sealant.

How do I achieve a shabby chic look?

It’s a phrase that’s a few years past the height of fashion, but lots of home decorators are still going for that artfully distressed look. The way to achieve this aesthetic with furniture is to apply two layers of paint of different colours, then to gently set to work with fine-grain sandpaper. With this in mind, you might want to look for paint with a faster drying time.

What about colours?

Some makers have wide ranges, others don’t. If you’re going for that clean Scandi look, you’ll find white across all ranges, as well as a range of pale, muted tones. And if you want to mix your own unique colours? Make sure you buy enough paint, and mix more than you think you need – once that shade has gone, you’ll never be able to make the same one again.

READ NEXT: The best paint rollers to buy

The best paint for furniture 2023

1. Annie Sloan Chalk Paint: Great for getting creative with colour

Price when reviewed: £27 (1l) | Check price at Trouva

Neutrals aren’t for everyone, so if you want to add a splash of colour to your upcycling, look no further than Annie Sloan’s Chalk Paint. Invented by the lady herself more than 30 years ago, it can be used on walls as well as furniture. There’s minimal prep, too – depending on the surface you’re painting, you might not need to sand or prime at all.

As well as being foolproof, its vast colour palette has won it a legion of fans. From deeply delicious shades of Aubusson Blue and Oxford Navy to glamorous Capri Pink (ideal for hot pink accents), there’s a colour for everyone.

Check price at Trouva