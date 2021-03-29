Best paint for kitchen cabinets 2022: Our pick of the top gloss, matte and satin paints for your kitchen
Transform the look and feel of your kitchen with these paints
Giving your kitchen a refresh needn’t cost jaw-dropping quantities of cash. In fact, the best paint for kitchen cabinets can be relatively affordable, if you know where to look. So why not do-it-yourself and treat your kitchen cupboards to a new lick of paint to spruce things up?
Watching paint dry is nobody’s idea of fun, but painting your own cupboards costs far less than paying a professional and you can still get excellent results, if you choose the right paint. On top of that, you’ll have the satisfaction of basking in a kitchen that would have Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen nodding his head in approval.
So whether you’re doing a full refit or just fancy changing things up, our pick of the best paint for kitchen cabinets has you covered, whatever your style or budget. If you’re new to DIY painting, give our buying guide below a read first for some handy tips. Or, if you’re already in the know, simply scroll on for our top cabinet paint picks.
Best paint for kitchen cabinets: At a glance
- Best budget kitchen cabinet paint | Wilko Furniture Cupboard Paint
- Best gloss kitchen cabinet paint | Rust-Oleum Gloss Finish Furniture Paint
- Best designer kitchen cabinet paint | The Little Greene Paint Company Eggshell
- Best multipurpose kitchen cabinet paint | The One Paint in Satin Finish
- Best durable kitchen cabinet paint | Dulux Retail Cupboard paint
How to choose the best paint for kitchen cabinets
Which type of finish do I want?
Once you’ve selected a paint colour, an equally important consideration is the finish. There’s no right or wrong paint finish to opt for, but certain types do have their advantages in a room prone to sticky fingers and spillages.
The choices are typically matte, eggshell, satin, semi-gloss and high-gloss – a sliding scale of shininess. Although matte can look very chic, for most modern kitchens we’d recommend a satin or semi-gloss so it’s easy to wipe down and keep clean.
How much paint do I need?
This all depends on the size of your kitchen and how many cabinets you’re painting, but to avoid an emergency trip to the shop midway through the job, having too much is always the safest option.
Remember, you might be required to give cabinets at least two coats of paint, and if you’re painting over a dark colour, it could even be more. Even if the tin states that one coat will do the trick, it’s often smart to have extra if you’re not yet satisfied with the finish. A lot of paints will provide a rough estimate of how far one tin will go in square metres, so it’s best to check the label if you’re not sure.
Will I have to do any prep?
A huge chunk of the job is the preparation. First, remove all the drawers and handles on the cabinets, so you don’t splatter paint all over them. If that’s not an option, use masking tape to cover them. Although it might look like your cabinets are ready to meet the paint roller, it’s worth cleaning them thoroughly.
Next, gently sandpaper the surfaces to help the paint stick. This is especially important for laminate or veneer, to roughen the smooth surface. Don’t forget to remove the remaining dust and give all your cabinets a good sponge down to remove any debris, before allowing them to completely dry.
What about a primer?
Choosing either a multipurpose or specific primer will be the difference between doing an okay job and getting that professional finish you’re striving for. Once your cabinets are dry and clean, find a roller or paintbrush and add the first coat of primer. The primer creates a base coat and will help avoid any future paint chipping – multiple thin layers will build up a hardiness. If your original surface is quite glossy, you might need to paint another even coat of primer.
What else do I need to know?
If you’re removing your cabinets and not just unhinging them, make sure you label them or take a note of what belongs where. This ensures when it comes to putting them back together, you’re not scratching your head, looking like a Chuckle Brother.
Also remember to place a dust sheet on the floor or an even layer of newspaper. Make sure you have all the tools too – a roller, a tray and a few paintbrushes of varying sizes. You should make sure you’re wearing clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, too.
The best paint for kitchen cabinets to buy in 2021
1. The One Paint Satin Finish: Best multipurpose satin paint
Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon
Available in 11 colours, The One Paint is a non-toxic, water-based paint suitable for multiple surfaces including woods and laminates. It even claims to complete the task without the need for a primer, making it the ideal choice for the time-poor. However, we’d still suggest using one if you have time.
It takes two hours for the first layer to dry completely and, depending on how the paint is applied, it’ll roughly work out at 12sqm per litre. As this paint is quite thin, you’ll need to be careful not to soak your paintbrush in order to avoid drip, and be sure to work slowly and carefully.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 1L; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes
2. Dulux Retail Cupboard Paint: Best durable kitchen cabinet paint
Price: From £23 | Buy now from Amazon
Celebrity sheep-dog-approved paint can’t be ignored, especially when it’s as hard-wearing as Dulux’s retail cupboard paint. It’s available in barley white, jasmine white, natural hessian and pure brilliant white. And while some might prefer something a touch bolder, this is a fine choice for anyone looking to keep things clean and simple.
The chemical properties of Dulux make it super-durable, but also mean you’ll want to keep the room well ventilated when painting and be sure to check the contents if you’re allergy-prone. To achieve the desired satin finish, apply with a brush and wait around six hours for the first coat to dry. When calculating quantities, Dulux claims the paint will cover 16sqm per litre.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 600ml; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes
3. Johnstones Revive Cupboard Paint: Best quick-drying all-rounder paint
Price: from £15 | But now from Amazon
Perfect for melamine or MDF, Johnstones Revive paint will do exactly what it says on the tin – revive your dull kitchen cabinets. It’s available in more than seven shades, most of them neutral, and only takes one hour to dry, which is great if you’re planning to do multiple coats.
As the paint is quite runny, it might look a touch streaky after the first coat. But don’t fret, a second layer will guarantee everything appears sleek and even. As this is a water-based paint, it’s practically odourless too, and it’ll be a doddle to wash off brushes and rollers when you’re ready to call it a day.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 750ml; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes
4. Ronseal One Coat Cupboard: Best hard-wearing cabinet paint
Price: £15 | Buy now from Wickes
This tough cabinet paint is sure to stand the test of time. It’s designed for melamine, MDF, plywood and chipboard and promises a smooth satin finish, making it ideal for kitchen cupboards. We’d suggest carving out at least a few days to complete the job, as this paint takes 24 hours to fully dry. Despite maintaining on the tin that it’ll only require one coat, it’s wise to consider painting another layer to achieve a professional-looking smoothness.
You’ll also need to keep the kitchen well ventilated, as it does have a strong odour and, given its thick consistency, a roller might be more suitable for the task.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 750ml; Quick drying: No; Multiple colours available: Yes
5. Rust-Oleum Gloss Finish Furniture Paint White Frost: Best gloss finish paint
Price: £16 | Buy now from Homebase
A low-odour, water-based paint from Rust-Oleum will help you achieve a high-gloss finish and brighten up your kitchen cupboards. It can be painted onto any suitably primed surface and is touch-dry in as little as one hour and fully dry within eight. Coverage is up to 14sqm per litre and given its non-toxic credentials and the fact it’s practically odourless, it’s a safe choice if you’ve got little ones in the house.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 750ml; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes
6. Tikkurila Kitchen Cabinet Painting Kit: Best all-in-one kitchen cabinet painting kit
Price: £102 | Buy now from Tikkurila
Painting kitchen cabinets is never going to be a quick or easy task but this kit from Nordic paint company Tikkurila certainly takes out a lot of the faff. It comes with pretty much everything you need for the job from start to finish, including cleaning solution, sponges, primer, paint trays, brushes, clothes, sandpaper and even masking tape.
The paint itself is top quality – hard wearing, ultra-low VOC and leaves a flawless, professional-looking finish. It’s available in a matte or semi-matte finish and in an almost infinite colour range. While it looks a little pricey at first, this is probably one of the most affordable ways to refresh your kitchen without compromising on quality, providing you don’t already have all the equipment.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Size: 3L; Quick drying: No; Multiple colours available: Yes
7. Wilko Quick Dry Cupboard & Furniture Paint: Best budget paint for kitchen cabinet
Price: £10 | Buy now from Wilko
We can’t really fault Wilko’s cupboard paint when it comes to value but there’s much more to it than that. Suitable for wood, melamine and MDF, this paint is touch-dry in only two hours, although we’d recommend waiting longer before applying a second covering of paint.
As this is an oil-based paint, you’ll need to use some sort of mineral spirits or turpentine to clean your brushes and rollers. We love that it's available in multiple colours but particularly rate the elegant Almond shade, as a timeless alternative to a bright white.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Oil-based; Size: 750ml; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes
8. The Little Greene Paint Company Intelligent Eggshell: Best eggshell designer paint for cabinets
Price: £35 (1L), £72 (2.5L) | Buy now from John Lewis
What’s immediately striking about The Little Greene Paint Company’s offering is the sheer breadth of neutral colours available – 12 in total. These water-based eggshell paints are ideal on wooden kitchen cabinets, especially given that they’re designed to be resistant to steam and condensation.
A stylish, low-sheen finish allows for easy cleaning and it’s even durable enough for exterior wood and metal, should you have some spare. Another boon for DIY decorators is that you’re able to order a tester pot before committing to a colour, so you can see how it looks in situ. The only downside is that the tester pots are only available in the matt emulsion finish, so bear in mind that the finish could look slightly different with the end product.
Key details – Oil or water-based: Water-based; Sizes: 1L, 2.5L; Quick drying: Yes; Multiple colours available: Yes