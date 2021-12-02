Best shower sealant 2021: Get your shower or bath in tip-top shape from £5
Transform your bathroom in no time with the best shower sealants for every project
While it might not be the most exciting DIY job, picking the best shower sealant for your bathroom is definitely worth your time. Even the most beautiful bathrooms can end up looking a bit shabby with mouldy and discoloured sealant, but replacing it year after year is a grim task. And it’s not just an aesthetic issue – cracks and holes in shower sealant can lead to water damage across your walls and flooring. Severe mould growth can also have health implications, especially for those with underlying health issues.
The best shower sealants will not just offer a sturdy and long-lasting waterproof seal, but will also minimise the risk of mould and mildew developing. We’ve put together a list of the top-notch shower sealants, including those beloved by plumbers, the best anti-mould sealants and a great quick-dry option, ideal for those who want to get their bathroom looking refreshed in record time.
How to choose the best shower sealant for you
Can I replace the sealant in the shower by myself?
It’s not one of the easiest bits of house DIY, but in short, yes. Applying sealant to a newly installed shower or bath is a relatively simple task – clean and dry the area thoroughly, ideally with rubbing alcohol, fit the sealant to a cartridge gun and cut the nozzle. You can then apply a line of sealant to your shower or bath, and smooth it over with either a smoothing tool or your finger. It’s easy to get the hang of relatively quickly and mistakes can be removed if cleaned up quickly.
Removing old sealant is a little trickier, as you’ll want to make sure you get every last scrap of the old sealant off the surface. Scraper tools and sealant remover can make this easy enough, but be prepared to spend a while scraping away. Once you’ve got the surface clean and sparkling, you can follow the steps above to get your bathroom looking as good as new.
How often should I replace my shower sealant?
Even the best sealant won’t last forever – bathrooms are always going to be fairly humid, and this creates the perfect environment for mould and mildew. To keep your sealant looking new for as long as possible, make sure you keep your bathroom well-ventilated and clean excess water, shampoo and soap from the edge of your shower or bath.
While it’s somewhat dependent on the level of use your bathroom gets and how easy it is to ventilate, you shouldn’t need to replace sealant more frequently than every few years. However, a poor initial application will almost certainly lead to it needing to be replaced after only a year or so, maybe even less.
What other equipment is required to use shower sealant?
Most shower sealants come in a long, hard tube with a screw-on nozzle. To dispense the sealant, you’ll need to purchase a cartridge gun, also called a sealant gun – the sealant is slotted into the gun, with a pull trigger controlling the speed of application.
These are relatively cheap and easy to find and will last for years and years. You’ll also need a sharp knife to snip the top of the nozzle at the right angle, although some cartridge guns have a nifty blade tool attached to do just that.
DIY pros and plumbers may tell you that the best way to smooth the sealant into the gap is with a finger dipped in alcohol or white spirit, but if you’d rather avoid that, you can also pick up a sealant smoothing tool for well under £5. A plentiful supply of rags is also a must, as mistakes should be corrected as quickly as possible before the sealant hardens.
The best shower sealants to buy
1. Dow 785+ Bacteria Resistant Sanitary Silicone: Best all-round shower sealant
Price: £9 | Buy now from Amazon
A firm favourite among plumbers and builders, this sealant from Dow (formerly Dow Corning) is widely regarded as a trusty stalwart for sealing showers and baths. It’s reasonably priced, easy to apply, flexible when dry and boasts excellent adhesion, making application mess-free and simple.
Like most other sealants, it’s mould and mildew resistant, but also contacts a fungicide that will resist salmonella, E.coli and MRSA. Helpfully, it also comes in a couple of other colours – clear and grey – making it perfect for adding a really professional finish to any bathroom.
Key specs – Volume: 310ml; Application: Cartridge gun (not included); Curing time: Tack-free in 1hr, fully cured 24hrs; Colours available: White, grey, clear
2. UniBond Triple Protection Stop Mould Sealant: Best anti-mould shower sealant
Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon
While all good shower sealants boast mould resistance, this sealant includes UniBond’s “triple protection” formula that repels, kills and prevents mould from forming along the side of the bath or shower. Flexible and durable, it’s also easy to apply and touch-dry in only 20 minutes.
It’s not cheap, but if you find yourself plagued by sealant that discolours quickly, applying this sealant should give you a long break from replacing it.
Key specs – Volume: 291g; Application: Cartridge gun (not included); Curing time: Tack-free in 20 mins, fully cured 24 hrs; Colours available: White, clear
UniBond 2100806 Triple Protection Stop Mould Sealant, Kitchen & Bathroom Sealant, White Silicone Sealant Repels, Kills, Prevents Mould Growth, Long-Lasting Bath Sealant, 1x291g Cartridge
3. No Nonsense Sanitary Silicone: Best budget shower sealant
Price: £5 | Buy now from B&Q
While it’s crucial to use a good quality shower sealant, there’s no need to break the bank doing so. This sealant from the No Nonsense range is perfect for anyone watching their pennies, or with a lot of sealing to do.
It’s a dream to apply, with many users agreeing that it’s easier to use than more premium brands. No Nonsense is also mould and mildew resistant, and quick to dry.
Key specs – Volume: 310ml; Application: Cartridge gun (not included); Curing time: Tack-free in 10 mins, fully cured 24 hrs; Colours available: White, transparent
4. UniBond Speed Seal Sealant: Best quick-dry shower sealant
Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon
Sealing a bath or shower is never going to be a super speedy task, but this sealant from UniBond can get your shower back up and running only an hour after applying. It’s perfect for busy households or if keeping the shower out of action for 24 hours isn’t an option.
It’s a little pricier than other brands because of its quick dry time, but this doesn’t come at the expense of quality. It’s long-lasting, mould resistant and should keep your bathroom looking fresh and clean for a good long while.
Key specs – Volume: 291g; Application: Cartridge gun (not included); Curing time: Splash-proof in 1hr, fully cured 24hrs; Colours available: White
UniBond Speed Seal Sealant, Fast Drying White Silicone Sealant, Water- & Mould-Resistant Bathroom Sealant, High-Quality Bath Sealant for Hygienic Seals, 1x291g Cartridge
5. Everbuild 500 Everflex Sanitary Silicone: Best range of coloured shower sealants
Price: From £5 | Buy now from Amazon
Not only is the Everflex sealant a favourite amongst plumbers and DIY enthusiasts, but it also wins big points from us for coming in a great range of colours. In addition to the standard white and clear, it also comes in grey, ivory and sandstone, meaning you can match it perfectly to your tiles and general bathroom colour scheme.
The formula includes a fungicide, which provides excellent protection against mould and mildew, making it ideal for showers and baths that see heavy use. It also boasts a ten-minute touch skin-over time and enhanced flexibility. If well applied, this sealant should stay waterproof and in great condition for years.
Key specs – Volume: 295ml; Application: Cartridge gun (not included); Curing time: Tack-free in 10 mins, fully cured 24hrs; Colours available: Clear, white, grey, ivory, sandstone