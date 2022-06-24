The best paint stripper you can buy in 2024

There are two broad categories of paint stripper: solvent-based and caustic-based. The one you’ll need to use is dependent on the material of the surface you’re applying it to, the condition of the surface and what type of paint is being removed.

Solvent-based: This type of paint stripper works by weakening the bond between the surface and the paint. Solvent-based strippers work effectively on paint, epoxies and varnishes, removing them from surfaces such as wood, metal and masonry. These strippers tend to have harsh chemical smells and are generally more expensive. Common solvents used in paint strippers are benzyl alcohol and n-butyl acetate. Water-based strippers fall within the category of solvent-based, as water acts in the solvent in this case; these strippers may also contain small amounts of chemicals, but not nearly as much as traditional solvent strippers.

Caustic-based: This type of paint stripper works differently to solvent-based ones, breaking down chemicals in the paint with a highly alkaline active ingredient, such as sodium hydroxide. Caustic-based strippers are best suited to breaking down oil-based paints, and work best on masonry surfaces, such as brick and concrete. Two surfaces where caustic strippers should be avoided are aluminium, which can be eroded by caustic chemicals, and hardwood, which can be blackened or otherwise discoloured by caustic formulations. Most strippers in the UK, however, are non-caustic.

READ NEXT: Best sanders

What safety precautions should be taken when using paint stripper?

As with most chemical products, certain precautions must be taken when using paint strippers. First and foremost, always follow the instructions on the bottle or tin and safety information on the datasheet provided by the manufacturer. While safety advice might differ slightly from product to product, generally, you should avoid contact with the skin and eyes by wearing thick work gloves and safety glasses, avoid inhaling fumes and only use paint stripper in a well-ventilated space or with the proper breathing apparatus. You’ll also want to avoid open flames, as some paint strippers are highly flammable.

READ NEXT: Best paint rollers

How do I apply paint stripper?

Paint stripper should be applied with a disposable paint brush, using short strokes and moving in one direction – for application on wood, move in the direction of the grain. While the instructions on the stripper itself will give you the clearest specifications, generally speaking, solvent-based strippers will require a thinner layer and shorter wait time, while caustic-based products require a thicker application and a longer wait time. After applying and gently scraping or otherwise washing off the paint, your surface may need to be cleansed with white spirit, or in the case of high-PH caustic strippers, a neutralising agent, before being repainted.

While you may be certain you’ve chosen the right product for the job, it’s always a good idea to perform a small patch test on the surface or object, ensuring that the chosen stripper will not damage or discolour your surface.

READ NEXT: Best wallpaper for your home