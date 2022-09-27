Best super glue 2022: The strongest adhesive for home repairs, DIY and crafting
For a product that really sticks around, search no further than our pick of the best super glue
Super glue is a must-have for any home. Whether you’re a DIY newbie, a crafting enthusiast or are on an upcycling mission, super glue is an essential item that will make any task simpler. It’s a no-fuss product that every household needs. The best super glue will dry quickly, offer an unbreakable hold and be able to endure the impact of a busy home. While childhood cartoons might lead us to believe that super glue is only really used for secretly repairing smashed vases and crockery, the reality is that super glue can be used in everything from laying floors to hand-making ornate Christmas decorations.
What’s more, despite their super-hero status, these sticky saviours of the home don’t cost the earth. Rather, the super glue on our list starts from as a little as £1.
Best super glue: At a glance
How to buy the best super glue for you
What is super glue and what can I use super glue on?
Super glue is the better-known name of cyanoacrylate, a fast-acting and high-strength adhesive. First invented in 1942, super glue has gone on to become a household and toolbox essential. Combining fast bonding with high strength support, super glue is typically resistant to heat, moisture and inclement weather, meaning it can be used both indoors and out. It’s largely available to buy in either liquid or gel forms and comes with a nozzle or brush applicator in order to make using the product as straightforward as possible.
While a multi-purpose glue, such as a glue stick or PVA, is a solid choice for paper-related projects, super glue can be used on a wide range of surfaces and materials. These include:
- Ceramic
- Wood
- Metal
- Stone
- Some plastics
- Paper
If you’re uncertain about whether a certain super glue will work on the material you need to use it on, check the product’s packaging for more information.
It goes without saying that super glue shouldn’t be applied to skin. If this happens, soaking the area in warm water or gently rubbing it with oil can help. In more severe cases, medical advice might be required.
Is there anything I can’t use super glue on?
While there is a wide range of surfaces and materials that super glue can be effectively used on, there are a few to avoid. These include items that will come into contact with food, such as ceramic oven dishes or snapped cutlery, as well as fabrics like cotton and wool. In fact, super glue can actually react with cotton, resulting in heat and, in extreme cases, even fire.
Most product packets give full insight into the range of materials that a specific super glue is suitable for, so if you’re unsure, consult that before making your purchase.
How should I use super glue?
Prepare your work area first: If you’re planning to use super glue, start by ensuring that the surface you’re working on is adequately protected in case of any spills.
Prepare what you wish to glue: Typical advice is to clean and dry the surface(s) that you will be applying the super glue to.
Open the product carefully: Be cautious when opening the product. While you might have to apply a bit of pressure to get the product out, don’t squeeze too hard, as it could spurt out and ruin your work surface or items around it.
Apply glue to one surface only: Be mindful of how much product you should (or shouldn’t) use. You won't need a lot of glue to create a secure bond.
The best super glues to buy in 2022
1. Gorilla Super Glue Brush and Nozzle: Best all-round super glue
Price: £5 | Buy now from Amazon
Gorilla is a giant in the world of adhesives and this dual-headed super glue is impressively versatile. It offers two different ways to apply the product. The first is to unscrew the upper cap for a classic nozzle applicator, the second is to remove the lower cap for a brush, which we think makes precision application that bit easier.
It can be used on metal, ceramic, wood, rubber, porcelain and a range of other surfaces. The packet promises that the glue will set in ten seconds but we found it happened in just eight when testing it with paper and card. The product is initially tough to squeeze from the tube when using the nozzle applicator, but that’s presumably by design to avoid any unfortunate sticky situations.
Key details – Weight: 12g; Compatible materials: Wood, ceramic, rubber, paper and metal; Applicator: Brush and nozzle
2. Loctite Super Glue Precision: Best super glue for hard-to-reach areas
Price: £4 | Buy now from Robert Dyas
Much like its name implies, Loctite is renowned for its fast-drying and incredibly strong adhesives. If you’re looking for a product that’s better suited to more intricate, harder to reach areas, this is an ideal option.
We were very impressed by the dry time – about five seconds – and the application process was fantastically simple due to the precision offered by the nozzle. While it has a slight colour during application, it wasn’t visible at all by the time it was fully dried. While we weren't able to test every material, Loctite states that it’s suitable for use on leather (although advises testing on a small area first), as well as wood, metal, china and rubber. One word to the wise: there’s no need to twist the cap repeatedly to get it off. One click to the left is all it takes, with the lid then lifting smoothly off.
Key details – Weight: 5g; Compatible materials: China, rubber, wood, metal, plastics (except PE and PP); Applicator: Nozzle
3. UHU Clear Super Glue: Best budget-friendly super glue
Price: £1 | Buy now from Hobbycraft
If you’re looking for a low-cost super glue that can be used on a range of materials and won’t break the bank, search no further. UHU’s Clear Super Glue costs just £1 and can be used on a huge range of surfaces, including plastics, wood and ceramic.
Its low cost makes it a great choice if you need something for regular use, for example, if used in crafting or for use on a large item that requires extra coverage. Its neat nozzle shape also makes dotting it onto smaller, more dainty surface areas simple. We were impressed with how quickly it dried and think it offers fantastic value for money.
Key details – Weight: 3g; Compatible materials: Plastics, ceramic, wood, porcelain, metal, rubber; Applicator: Nozzle
4. Gorilla Super Glue: Best super glue for household DIY
Price: £5.19 | Buy now from Amazon
Fast-setting and able to withstand bumps and knocks, Gorilla’s classic Super Glue is a must-have for a wide range of household and DIY chores. We found it dried within just 15 seconds of application, offering an unbreakable bond almost instantly when repairing a damaged plastic decoration.
What we really like about this product, though, is the anti-clog cap, which contains a small metal pin to create a completely airtight seal. If you use super glue as and when required around the home, this well-considered design detail means the glue is significantly less likely to dry out, allowing you to reach for it time after time. You also won’t have to wrestle the lid off each time you wish to use it, which is a nice bonus.
Another important thing to know is that a little goes a long way with this powerful adhesive. In fact, Gorilla recommends using just one drop of glue per 6.5cm2 of surface area, so do be careful when opening the product and applying it.
Key details – Weight: 15g; Compatible materials: Metal, wood, ceramic, paper, rubber, plastic (excluding PP and PE); Applicator: Nozzle
5. Loctite Super Glue All Plastics: Best super glue for plastic
Price: £5 | Buy now from Homebase
While many super glues are suitable for use on some plastics, Loctite’s plastic-focused product is suitable for use on all plastics. These include polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), which some of the other products on our list specifically specify they don’t work on.
Described by the brand as a “two-part cyanoacrylate adhesive”, we were impressed by the dual power of the activator pen and the super glue itself. Despite the extra step of using the activator pen, it’s quick and simple to use. Apply the activator to both surfaces, then add glue to one of the surfaces. Once applied, the glue took about five seconds to perfectly bond a dropped plastic bead from a necklace, with no trace of product visible. It’s also worth knowing that the product is resistant to extreme temperatures and can even withstand the dishwasher. A truly impressive product if you’re looking for a plastic-specific super glue.
Key details – Weight: 2g; Compatible materials: All plastics, including PP and PE; Applicator: Activator pen and nozzle glue
6. Scotch Single Use Super Glue No-Run Gel: Best super glue for single use
Price: £4 | Buy now from Amazon
If you just need a small amount of super glue for a quick-fix project, such as repairing smashed porcelain or plastic, buying a large tube or bottle of super glue might feel like an unnecessary expense. However, Scotch has come up with a smart solution with this four-pack of miniature super glue tubes, with each tube containing just 0.5g of glue. It's the perfect amount for a small repair or craft job and the unused tubes can easily be stowed away in a tool kit or craft box until they need to be used again in the future.
The glue itself is easy to apply due to its delicate applicator tip and dries impressively quickly. Scotch advises that it can be used on a range of materials, including wood, metal and ceramic. Although this is marketed as a single-use product, it’s worth noting just how single-use it really is. 0.5g is a tiny amount of product – about the amount you’d need for one small application of the adhesive. If you’re not totally sure how much glue you’ll actually need, it might be worth investing in a larger single bottle instead.
Key details – Weight: 0.5g per tube (4 tubes included); Compatible materials: Some plastics, ceramic, wood, metal; Applicator: Nozzle