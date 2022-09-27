Best multimeter 2022: The best test meters to ensure electrical equipment and circuits are safe
Our pick of the best multimeters for testing electrical wiring and equipment in the home and car
Whether you're looking to test electrical equipment, detect wiring faults or identify a non-functioning component, you’ll need an electrical multimeter. These little boxes of tricks, often also called electrical test meters, are a vital part of a DIYer’s tool kit, as useful for fixing problems in the house as they are for sorting niggles in the car.
In this buyer’s guide, we’re looking at the entry-level end of the market. But as we’ll find out, cheap doesn’t mean nasty. Every multimeter we tested registered accurate readings well within the stated tolerances outlined in each instruction manual – which is fundamental for measurement kit like this.
We’ve looked for the kind of features that make your life easier, including autoranging, clear instructions, backlit screens, stands, hooks and long cables.
While multimeters are vital aids when investigating and diagnosing electrical faults, the usual caveats apply: if you're at all unsure about what you're doing, call in the experts, because even the most innocuous gadget can deliver a painful, high-voltage surprise.
Best multimeters: At a glance
- Best value, feature-packed multimeter: AstroAI DM6000AR
- Best multimeter for accuracy: Toolwiz XL830L
- Best glovebox multimeter: Draper 52320
How to choose the best multimeter for you
How much should I spend?
You can buy a basic yet well-equipped multimeter for less than £10, remarkable value when you consider that most come with a PP3 battery - something which could easily cost a quarter of that on its own. So what might persuade you to pay more, then? Usually it boils down to additional features, a more robust case and cables, or a 'household' name stamped on the front.
If you're only going to test electrical connections once in a blue moon, then a cheap multimeter is perfectly acceptable. But if you're a regular user, or it's likely to end up at the bottom of a tool bag buried under piles of spanners or screwdrivers, then it's worth paying more for a more robust model, preferably featuring a rubberised protective cover.
Where will you use it?
Most multimeters will be as suitable for in-home use as well as in the car, at least when it comes to bare specifications. Generally speaking, the currents involved in car electrical systems are much lower than in the home, although it's worth checking the specific ratings to ensure each unit is capable of measuring what you need.
Physical dimensions and the length of the supplied cables are key factors here. If you're testing electrical systems on a workbench, then a larger unit with a clear display, plus the all-important stand, will make your life much easier. But if you're working in a confined space in the footwell of a car, for example, a smaller multimeter with a backlit screen may well be a boon.
What features do you need?
Apart from the unit’s basic range ratings, which will invariably be more than adequate for most home and automotive applications, there are a number of features to look out for which could make your fault finding quicker and simpler.
A ‘hold’ function, for instance, freezes the readings a multimeter takes, making it easier to record any measurements that are fluctuating. Autoranging multimeters, meanwhile, will cut down on the sheer number of options you'll need to cycle through on the unit's main control. Manual ranging units, although traditionally regarded as being fractionally more accurate, require the user to know the approximate range of voltage, capacitance or resistance that's present in the circuit you're testing.
Autoranging units do all this for you, reducing the likelihood of user error. Given that modern autoranging multimeters often have parity with manual models when it comes to accuracy, there's little incentive to opt for the latter these days.
The best multimeters you can buy in 2022
1. AstroAI DM6000AR digital multimeter: The best value, most feature-packed multimeter
Price: £33 | Buy now from Amazon
The AstroAI is far and away the most feature-packed multimeter in this test but, despite this, it only costs slightly more than the next most expensive model. It certainly looks and feels like a premium product, with long cables featuring dust caps and probe-tip safety shrouds, plus a large, clear screen. The only minor blots on its copybook are a slightly inconsistent backlighting system and a fiddly stand.
Autoranging multimeters aren't especially common at this price, but the feature makes the AstroAI very easy to use, as do the colour-coded sockets, large read-out and dust covers for the leads. While substantial, the casing feels good in the hand and is easy to grip thanks to its rubberised sides, although a separate, removable case would be better at shrugging off bangs and knocks over time.
On test, the continuity buzzer was pleasingly loud, and it was the most accurate in our resistance test, reading exactly 1kΩ when testing a 1kΩ high-stability resistor. It was only a fraction out when measuring the voltage from a highly-accurate power supply, too, though still well within the tolerances specified in the instructions. Temperature probes rated between -40 and 1,370˚C, and overload protection up to 600v are also mightily impressive bonuses.
Key specs – Size: 19 x 9 x 4cm (LWD); Cable length: 100cm; Backlit screen: Yes; Features: Temperature probes, resistor and capacitor testing ability, stand and hanging strap
AstroAI Digital Multimeter, TRMS 6000 Counts Multimeters Manual and Auto Ranging; Measures Voltage, Current, Resistance, Continuity, Capacitance, Frequency; Tests Diodes, Transistors, Temperature
2. Toolwiz XL830L digital multimeter: The most accurate multimeter
Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon
The Toolwiz XL830L proves that a fully-featured multimeter needn't cost the earth; indeed it’s cheaper than some far more basically-equipped models in our test. The unit isn't quite as robust as some of the other test meters here, especially the flimsy stand, but it's shrouded in a bright yellow, rubberised cover that lends it a more expensive feel. It's easy to hold, and the clear screen is nicely back-lit but it's a shame that much of the lettering surrounding the control dial is in dark green on black, making it harder to read in low light.
Despite that, it clawed back ground by proving 100% accurate in our resistance measurement test, the 13.8v power supply output test being just 0.07v out. Overall, it proved the most accurate device across all our electrical tests.
The technical specifications are clearly laid out, but otherwise the instructions are pretty basic. While it's not an autoranging meter, all the functions, except 'hold' and the backlight are accessed via the control dial, which makes operation easy. The provision of sockets to test transistors is praiseworthy at this price, too.
Key specs – Size: 14 x 7 x 4 cm (LWD); Cable length: 68cm; Backlit screen: Yes; Features: Stand, sockets to test transistors, hold function
XL830L Pocket Digital Multimeter Mini Voltage Tester Home Measuring Tools Multi-Tester Test DC Current, Resistance, Continuity, Frequency Backlight LCD Display With Battery
3. TIS 258 digital multimeter: The best all-round value multimeter
Price: £20 | Buy now from Toolstation
As a multimeter that does it all on a budget, the TIS 258 really does take some beating with strong specs and impressive performance across the board. It's a solid-feeling unit with a bright red rubber cover that feels good in the hand. It's fairly compact, although the slots in the rear of the rubber cover (for stowing the high-quality probes) means it's quite thick - it might be necessary to remove the cover if you're working in tight spaces. The combination of an integral stand, and slot to hang it on a hook, means it's ergonomically sound. A temperature range of -20 to 750˚C and overload protection up to 600v is also impressive for this money.
Most of the controls are accessed via the dial, but having to push a button to toggle between AC and DC operation could cause some confusion. And it's hard to see why the screen light button needs quite so long a press to activate, compounded by the fact that it switches itself off again rather too quickly. Still, the backlight is bright and the screen is large and legible, while the instructions - supplied in a proper booklet rather than a sheet of paper - are well-written and concise.
It came second place for accuracy in our tests, too, so plenty of performance on offer here then, along with an appealing price tag.
Key specs – Size: 15 x 7 x 5cm (LWD); Cable length: 87cm; Backlit screen: Yes; Features: Integral probe storage, stand and hook, dust covers, temperature function, hold mode
4. Draper 52320 digital multimeter: The best multimeter for a car glovebox
Price: £28 | Buy now from Amazon
Measuring fractionally larger than a pack of playing cards, the Draper pocket digital multimeter more than lives up to its name. It's finished in Draper's signature bright blue, which should make it easy to locate in the depths of a tool bag. Its compact dimensions mean it's perfect for, say, storing in the glovebox of a classic car to identify faults while out on the road, and should also keep it wieldy in tight spaces.
There's no denying it's a little light on features, though, with no backlit screen or 'hold' function, and there's no autoranging or a buzzer, either. Another limitation is it'll only measure AC voltage and DC current; fine in an automotive context but not so clever when it comes to using it around the house. It also requires a slightly unusual A23M battery (also referred to as a MN21 or V23GA). While one comes supplied with the unit, you'll need to unscrew it to install it, and there are no positive or negative polarity markers to aid you.
Despite these slight niggles, the diddy Draper sailed through our resistance and voltage tests with ease and the fact that it comes from a familiar brand will instill further confidence. A multimeter that punches, in every sense, well above its weight.
Key specs – Size: 10 x 5 x 3cm (LWD); Cable length: 71cm; Backlit screen: No; Features: Rubber case