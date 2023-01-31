The best masonry drill bits for concrete and brick in 2023
Advertisement
DIY needn’t be a chore with the right tools for the job. The best masonry drill bits will ensure you complete any task quickly and safely
When it comes to drill bits, all things aren’t equal. Made from a variety of materials and designed to drill through different surfaces, masonry drill bits need to be among the toughest of the bunch.
Often thicker, studier and longer than other types of drill bits, masonry drill bits have a slightly wider tip to help clear the path for the rest of the bit. In general, they’re best paired with a hammer drill, although depending on the surface you’re drilling into, and the size of the hole you wish to make, you might be able to get away with using a powerful standard drill. Note that, in our opinion, you’d be wise to spend extra on a drill bit from a known brand, since cheaper units can be prone to failure when the going gets tough.
Below you’ll find a selection of the best drill bits available, covering SDS Plus, hex and round twist-drill options. Our picks take into consideration price, online review ratings, and the selection of bits offered in a set to ensure you’re able to choose the best masonry drill bit for you.
READ NEXT: The best cordless drills to buy
How to choose the best masonry drill bit for you
What are tungsten carbide and diamond-tipped masonry drill bits?
The majority of masonry drill bits are made from tungsten carbide, a tungsten-carbon compound that resists abrasion well, and can withstand the high temperatures generated from drilling brick or concrete. Diamond-tipped bits are also available, but are usually way in excess of what a DIYer will need, both in terms of cost and specifications – although they’re the preferred choice for core drill bits.
Will all masonry bits fit my drill?
Short answer: no. The most common kind of drill bits have a round shaft, and are suitable for the most popular drills; the kind of multipurpose drill that you’re already likely to have. They’re perfectly suitable for light to moderate work, and should be up to the job of drilling through most masonry.
Hex drill bits are a little more unusual. The hexagonal shaft will lock into a drill more firmly, and will resist twisting in the chuck. That ensures minimal torque is lost between the drill and the drill bit. However, SDS (slotted drive shaft) bits offer all the benefits of hex, but are designed for hammer drills. A deep slot in the SDS drill bit’s shaft locks in the hammer drill’s chuck for a secure fit that won’t loosen. SDS Plus has a 10mm shank, while SDS Max measures 18mm.
How do I drill bigger holes in masonry?
Regular masonry drills are available in diameters up to 25 or 30mm, but if you need to make a larger diameter hole – to run plumbing pipes through walls, for example – then you’ll need a masonry core drill bit. These large, hollow, cylinder-shaped bits have diamond-tipped teeth that effectively cut a circle in your masonry. Once you’ve drilled through, you’ll be left with the waste material inside the core bit. The beauty of core bits is that you’re left with a perfect hole, ensuring a snug fit.
The best masonry drill bits you can buy in 2023
1. DeWalt DT6952-QZ masonry drill bit set: Best tungsten masonry drill bit set
Price: £11 | Buy now from Amazon
A selection of commonly used sizes from a well-known brand and with an appealingly low price tag, there’s very little to quibble about when it comes to these DeWalt masonry drill bits. They’re designed to power through concrete, masonry, brick and both natural and artificial stone, featuring a rounded shaft that will fit the widest range of drills.
Arriving in a touch plastic box that opens up as a stand, selecting and returning the drill bits into the casing is easy. The bits themselves are heat-treated to minimise the risk of breakage. Amazon reviewers awarded excellent scores for durability, sturdiness and longevity – which is exactly what you want from your masonry drill bits.
Key specs – Number of bits: 5; Material: Tungsten carbide; Sizes: 4, 5, 6, 8, 10mm
Dewalt DT6952-QZ Masonry drill bit-Set (5 Piece)
2. UK Drills SDS Plus hammer drill bit set: Best SDS masonry drill bits
Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon
Proving that a good set of SDS Plus drill bits needn’t cost the earth is this set from Wigan-based UK Drills. The SDS Plus set includes seven bits in five diameters and two lengths, presented in a robust metal case – which should shrug off damage better than the brittle plastic alternatives.
The bits themselves feature a tungsten carbide tip and a fully hardened shaft, making them suitable for drilling concrete, tiles and even granite. The four-spline SDS Plus configuration means that the bits will fit securely into your hammer drill. Importantly, all products from UK Drills are manufactured to British ISO and DIN standards.
Key specs – Number of bits: 7; Material: Tungsten carbide; Sizes: 5, 6, 8mm (110mm) and 6, 8, 10, 12mm (160mm)
UK Drills - SDS Plus Hammer Drill Bit - Tungsten Carbide Tip, Fully Hardened Tool - To Be Used in Granite, Concrete & Masonry - Metal Set 7 Pieces
3. DeWalt DT9522QZ 6.5 x 260mm Extreme 2 SDS-Plus drill bit: Best long masonry drill bit
Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon
If you’re drilling through two courses of brick or a single course of blockwork, you’ll need a drill that will be long enough to avoid going through the hassle of having to drill through the reverse side. You’ll need to factor in the width of the bricks or blocks, the mortar, internal plaster and any external wall coverings such as render, plus the size of any cavities, too.
Fortunately, masonry drill bits that can tackle these types of jobs do exist, such as this 260mm-long drill bit from DeWalt. Featuring a two-cutter carbide head with individual cutting tips at 140 degrees for more efficient drilling, this lengthy drill bit has a hardened steel body to reduce the likelihood of breakage. Reviewers were impressed by the quality on offer here, especially for the price.
Key specs – Number of bits: 1; Material: Tungsten carbide; Sizes: 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 22, 30mm
4. EZARC 5-piece carbide tip drill bit set: Best hex masonry drill bit
Price: £16 | Buy now from Amazon
Hex drill sets suitable for masonry aren’t as common as those with a round shaft or SDS fitment, which probably goes some way to explain the popularity of this EZARC set. That, and the super-positive reviews it’s received from thousands of users.
There are five bits in the set, which come in two lengths – both of which are longer than is common at these diameters – and are stored in a plastic case. The tips are tungsten carbide, while the drill bit is made from hardened steel and features U-shaped flutes that are designed to efficiently sweep out debris from the drill hole.
Key specs – Number of bits: 5; Material: Tungsten carbide; Sizes: 4, 5mm (120mm) and 6, 8, 10mm (150mm)
EZARC 5 Piece Carbide Tips Drill Bit Set Hex Shank for Metal, Block, Brick, Soft Tile, Wood, Plastic
5. Erbauer Diamond Core drill set: Best core masonry drill bit
Price: £83 | Buy now from B&Q
Erbauer’s diamond-tipped core drill set is mighty in more ways than one. For that sizable price tag, you get three core drills in key sizes, all stored in a high-quality flight case. As well as the 38, 52 and 117mm core drills, it features a 200mm extension bar for deeper drilling, 115mm SDS adapter, 90mm hex adapter, an 8 x 205mm pilot drill, and a 75mm drift key to help remove the pilot bit from the pilot hole.
Suitable for wet and dry cutting through a variety of materials, the larger core drill bit is ideal for soil pipe and boiler flues, and the smaller pairing for 32mm pipe and 42mm waste pipes. This is a high-quality set that’s well-suited to any kind of major plumbing or electrical jobs.
Key specs – Number of bits: 3; Material: Diamond tip; Sizes: 38mm, 52mm and 117mm