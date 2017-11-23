EE Broadband (2023) review: A great all-rounder

EE is best known for being a mobile network and there are indeed pricing perks to be had for EE mobile customers who take fixed-line broadband from the company, too.

EE was subsumed into the BT family in 2016 and so you won’t be massively shocked to learn that EE’s package of tariffs is very similar to that of the mothership. It provides a good spread of tariffs, ranging all the way from ageing ADSL to “gigabit” full fibre, although availability hangs on the broadband postcode lottery.

If EE’s packages are similar to BT’s, it at least distinguishes itself when it comes to customer service, with EE picking up our highly commended award in this category. In our customer survey – conducted in partnership with YouGov – 70% of EE customers declared themselves satisfied with the company’s customer service, a score bettered only by Plusnet (another member of the BT family).

In fact, it’s a decent, if unspectacular, all-round showing for EE. If there’s a weak spot for the company, it’s price, where few customers are bowled over the deals on offer. Only 15% said they were very satisfied with the value for money they were receiving from EE.

EE’s prices are, on the face of it, relatively steep but the company does offer a £3/mth discount on broadband to customers who have a monthly mobile contract, and there are regional discounts to be snaffled on some full-fibre tariffs, so it’s definitely worth using the postcode checker on EE’s website to check prices tailored to your individual circumstances.

View EE tariffs now

EE Broadband review: Unlimited Broadband

The Unlimited Broadband package is for those customers who aren’t within reach of a fibre network and still rely on ADSL. It is, therefore, very limited on speed.

If you find yourself in this situation, EE’s package is relatively steep. Now Broadband’s ADSL tariff is only £18/mth, by comparison, making EE 50% more expensive.

READ NEXT: Plusnet review

EE Broadband review: Fibre Broadband and Fibre Plus

Fibre Broadband and Fibre Plus are the tariffs that will be within reach of most people, as they’re fibre-to-the-cabinet tariffs. As is common, there are two tariffs, one offering close to double the speed of the other for only £3 extra per month.

Prices are a little on the high side, unless you can take advantage of the discount offered to EE mobile contract customers.

All of the fibre connections are provided with an EE Smart Hub, which is based on the same hardware as parent company BT’s hubs. It uses Wi-Fi 5 – which is now becoming an outdated standard – but at least there’s a good complement of four gigabit Ethernet ports on the back if you want to wire up bandwidth-chugging devices such as games consoles.

View EE tariffs now

EE Broadband review: Full Fibre Max 100, 500, and Gigabit

EE does offer full-fibre connections via the Openreach network. Again, the prices are at the top end of the market but the speeds do go all the way up to “gigabit”, even if the average speed is pegged at 900Mbits/sec.

That older Wi-Fi 5-based Hub isn’t ideal for relaying those ultrafast speeds all around the home, so don’t be surprised if speeds drop off sharply in the more remote rooms in the home.

Unlimited Broadband Fibre Broadband Fibre Plus Full Fibre Max 100 Full Fibre Max 500 Full Fibre Max Gigabit Price per month (inc line rental) £27 £27 £30 £32 £43 £54 Upfront cost Free Free Free Free Free Free Stated speed 10Mbits/sec 36Mbits/sec 67Mbits/sec 100Mbits/sec 500Mbits/sec 900Mbits/sec Usage allowance Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Contract length 24 months 24 months 24 months 24 months 24 months 24 months