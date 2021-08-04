E.ON Next (2023) review: A reasonable supplier

Starting life in the UK in 1989 as Powergen, E.ON earned its newer name after it was taken over by German firm E.ON way back in 2002. It was already one of Great Britain’s largest energy suppliers and a member of the so-called “Big Six” when it took over another industry giant, Npower, in November 2019, making it even bigger.

In the second quarter of 2023 it had a combined market share of 17% of the home electricity market and 14% of the home gas market, and it says it currently has around 5.6 million customers in the UK.

E.ON began investing in renewable electricity generation in 1991, owning wind farms and a biomass-fuelled plant that generated energy from recycled wood waste. It also developed solar generation technologies. Most of its wind farm business was transferred to electricity generation company RWE in 2019. All the electricity it supplies to homes on fixed tariffs is matched by electricity from renewable sources.

In 2020 E.ON launched a new brand called E.ON Next for homes and small and medium businesses. All existing Npower and E.ON customers were moved over to it.

In our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2023 survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, E.ON Next did well for the clarity of its bills and the speed at which it answered calls so was highly commended for both. Only 42% of its customers said they would recommend it to a friend, however – far below the 79% achieved by the top provider Octopus Energy.