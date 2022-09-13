Amazon Kindle 2022: All-new Kindle and Kindle Kids unveiled

Two brand new Kindles have arrived. The all-new Kindle (2022) and Kindle Kids join Amazon’s current family of ebook readers; launching 12 October and currently available for preorder, the new Kindle will launch at a reasonable £85 with ads, and £95 without ads, while the Kindle Kids will debut at £105.

While you can expect a full review breaking things down in more detail upon release, we do have a full suite of specifications and new features for both new Kindles. The 2022 model comes at a reduced size and weight compared to previous iterations, clocking in a featherlight 158g, while doubling up on hardware and features.



Readability is better than ever, thanks to a 6in, 300ppi, glare-resistant screen, which boasts three times the pixels of the previous base model’s 167ppi screen, as well as an adjustable front light. Also improved are storage and battery life: The Kindle (2022) doubles the storage of previous generation models, giving you 16GB worth of storage space, and up to six weeks of battery life. Another much sought after feature launching with the new device is the ability to charge via USB-C.



The Kindle Kids, Amazon is careful to stress, is no mere toy or children’s gadget. The ebook reader boasts the same technical specs as the grown-up version, and comes with a kid-friendly cover in a choice of three designs, a parental hub to oversee device usage, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and one free year of Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ is Amazon’s kid-friendly content service, and gives your littles one access to Kindle Kids on the ebook reader itself, giving them access to over one thousand age-appropriate books to read (or listen to, via Audible), as well as a range of ad-free videos, games, apps and Alexa skills on other devices.

Preorder the Kindle Kids Preorder the Kindle (2022)