Amazon announces Kindle Scribe with stylus in the box

Amazon has lifted the lid on the Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle in the firm's range that users can write on. It's a brand-new form factor and it comes with a stylus included in the box for taking notes, writing lists, annotating books and more.

Let's start with the basics. The Kindle Scribe is slim at 5.8mm, and has a big 10.2in screen (measured across the diagonal) with a pixel density of 300ppi and support for automatic brightness adjustment based on ambient lighting levels. This is the biggest screen on a Kindle to date, and it's flanked by slim bezels on three sides. The obvious consequence of this is that the Scribe can pack more words of a book onto a single page than any previous Kindle iteration.

The stylus, called the Kindle Scribe Pen. It comes in two variants: the more expensive Premium Pen has a dedicated eraser on the top plus a shortcut button built in and a magnet so you can attach it to the Kindle Scribe. The cheaper Basic Pen lacks these features but still supports the same set of annotation options, including line width, highlighter and eraser tools. Neither stylus has a battery and so neither one needs to be charged.

Using the stylus you can hand-write sticky notes, annotate downloaded books, draw sketches and write to-do lists using the built-in application. Early next year, Amazon will also implement support for sending documents directly from Microsoft Word to Scribe.

Although no official battery life has been stated, Amazon claims the Kindle Scribe will last "months" on a single charge. Like all Kindles, Scribe has access to the Kindle library of over 13 million books (including around two million non-fiction options) as well as the Kindle Kids section.

The Kindle Scribe will be available around Christmas and will cost £330. We'll update this page when we have a confirmed release date.