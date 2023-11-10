Expert Reviews

Get a GIGANTIC discount on Amazon Kindle Unlimited ahead of Black Friday

If you’re quick, you can bag three months of Kindle Unlimited under a tenner ahead of Black Friday

This year’s dazzling Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. This one, for instance, is perfect for bookworms: for a limited time, brand-new customers have the chance to subscribe to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited for just £9.49 for three months, dramatically down from the usual total of £28.47. Kindle Unlimited is a kind of literary streaming service, providing access to over a million ebooks, audiobooks and magazines – making it a treasure trove for the avid reader.

With Kindle Unlimited, readers can immerse themselves in a diverse array of literature, from bestsellers and celebrated classics to exciting works by new authors, all available across multiple devices. This service, which is similar to a vast library with no due dates, allows members to borrow up to ten titles at a time. If you reach your limit, you can simply return a title to make space for new discoveries​​​​.

The convenience of Kindle Unlimited extends to its accessibility; any device compatible with the Kindle App can become your reading companion, be it a smartphone, tablet or even a PC, not just a Kindle e-reader. Moreover, the titles included in Kindle Unlimited that have an audiobook option enhance the versatility of your reading experience​​.

When comparing Kindle Unlimited with Amazon’s other reading service, Prime Reading, the former is the more extensive option. Prime Reading offers over a thousand titles as part of the Prime subscription, but Kindle Unlimited expands the library to over a million titles, significantly broadening your horizons​​.

For new customers, this pre-Black Friday deal is an enticing invitation to explore the breadth of literature Kindle Unlimited offers. At just £9.49 for three months, it’s a small price to pay for a world of stories.

