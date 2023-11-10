Get a GIGANTIC discount on Amazon Kindle Unlimited ahead of Black Friday
If you’re quick, you can bag three months of Kindle Unlimited under a tenner ahead of Black Friday
This year’s dazzling Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. This one, for instance, is perfect for bookworms: for a limited time, brand-new customers have the chance to subscribe to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited for just £9.49 for three months, dramatically down from the usual total of £28.47. Kindle Unlimited is a kind of literary streaming service, providing access to over a million ebooks, audiobooks and magazines – making it a treasure trove for the avid reader.
With Kindle Unlimited, readers can immerse themselves in a diverse array of literature, from bestsellers and celebrated classics to exciting works by new authors, all available across multiple devices. This service, which is similar to a vast library with no due dates, allows members to borrow up to ten titles at a time. If you reach your limit, you can simply return a title to make space for new discoveries.
The convenience of Kindle Unlimited extends to its accessibility; any device compatible with the Kindle App can become your reading companion, be it a smartphone, tablet or even a PC, not just a Kindle e-reader. Moreover, the titles included in Kindle Unlimited that have an audiobook option enhance the versatility of your reading experience.
When comparing Kindle Unlimited with Amazon’s other reading service, Prime Reading, the former is the more extensive option. Prime Reading offers over a thousand titles as part of the Prime subscription, but Kindle Unlimited expands the library to over a million titles, significantly broadening your horizons.
For new customers, this pre-Black Friday deal is an enticing invitation to explore the breadth of literature Kindle Unlimited offers. At just £9.49 for three months, it’s a small price to pay for a world of stories.