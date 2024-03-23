Get the five-star Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at a big discount in the Amazon spring sale
An Amazon product for sale during an Amazon sales event? You shock me, but seriously, this is a great deal on the Kindle Paperwhite
View deal at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of our favourite all-time tech products here at Expert Reviews and this latest fifth-generation model has all the mod cons for the knockdown price of £115 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale.
If you read a lot, especially on trips away or a crowded commute, this is the ultimate tool to do it with, and while it may not be quite as sleek as the Kindle Oasis, the Paperwhite is much more reasonably priced.
Did the Kindle Paperwhite get a good review?
- In our full Kindle Paperwhite review, we gave the e-reader five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is a gong we reserve for our absolute favourite products.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite?
- It’s slim, light and very well-made – the perfect companion for reading on the bus, train or plane.
- We loved reading on the 6.8in screen. The previous Paperwhite’s display only measured 6in.
- It’s a much faster e-reader than the old Kindle Paperwhite. We found it booted in 5.5 seconds compared with 9 seconds for its predecessor.
- We also found the USB-C connectivity in this Paperwhite makes it much easier to find a cable to charge it with.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal?
- This version comes ‘with ads’, which means Amazon will display promotional messages on the screen while the device is locked – don’t worry, though, it will never disrupt your reading time and you can turn them off by paying an extra £10.
- The basic Kindle isn’t as advanced or as quick as the Paperwhite, but it is still cheaper (£95), even with this discount applied.
How has the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite’s price changed over time?
- The deal’s price of £114 might look a lot for a simple e-reader but this is the cheapest the current generation of Kindle Paperwhite has ever been.
- And while that might not look like much of a discount from the original price of £130, it’s a much bigger cut on the more recent price of £150.
Where can I find more e-reader deals?
- Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Oasis vs Scribe: Which Kindle is best?
- The best tablets to buy right now
- Amazon Spring Sale roundup
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
The Expert Reviews team has years of experience in writing about products and this helps us to tell when a deal is worth your money and when it isn’t. If you want to find out more, however, we’ve put together a full explanation for you in this dedicated article.