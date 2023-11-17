Nab an AWESOME Amazon Kindle Scribe deal this Black Friday
The four-star Amazon Kindle Scribe is currently £250 in the Black Friday sale, down from £306
This Black Friday, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is an unmissable deal at just £250, reduced from its usual £306. Rated four stars by Expert Reviews in our original review, this device is a game-changer in the realm of e-readers and digital note-taking.
As Amazon’s first Kindle for both reading and writing, the Kindle Scribe boasts a 10.2in E Ink screen, ensuring a clear and crisp text display. Its unique feature, the inclusion of a Pen, transforms it from a mere e-reader into a versatile tool for jotting down notes or annotating e-books.
Available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, the Kindle Scribe caters to diverse user requirements. The device also offers the choice between a Basic Pen and a Premium Pen, the latter enhancing the writing experience with an eraser and shortcut button. Notably, this model is priced higher than other Kindles, reflecting its additional features and larger size.
Its impressive battery life, extending up to 12 weeks for reading, and a convenient USB-C charging port, further enhance its appeal. However, its larger size does make it less portable than its smaller counterparts, which could be a consideration for some users.The note-taking experience is a strong point, with the stylus providing a natural and comfortable writing experience. While there are some quirks in handwriting recognition and PDF annotation, these are minor compared to the overall functionality and potential of the device.
The Kindle Scribe is an innovative step for Amazon, expertly combining the benefits of an e-reader and a digital notepad. Its four-star rating from Expert Reviews underscores its quality and potential, making this Black Friday deal at £250 a tempting offer for those interested in its dual capabilities.