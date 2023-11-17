Snap up a STELLAR Black Friday saving on the five-star Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The award-winning Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is down to just £115 for Black Friday, but be quick
You can now buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) for £115 as one of Amazon’s pre-Black Friday deals; save yourself a tidy £21, which you use towards taking advantage of another of Black Friday’s many deals.
When we reviewed the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, we gave it five stars and a Best Buy award, the model showcases a series of modest but impactful improvements. It features a larger 6.8in screen with reduced bezels, providing a more immersive reading experience. This increase in screen size enhances text visibility and reduces the frequency of page turns, making reading more enjoyable and less disruptive.
The Kindle Paperwhite has a warm light feature, tailored for bedtime readers, allows you to adjust the screen’s colour temperature, reducing blue light exposure and making it easier to read at night without affecting sleep quality.
The design of the Kindle Paperwhite maintains its compact and lightweight form, despite being slightly heavier than the 2018 model. The weight increase is well-distributed, ensuring that the device remains comfortable to hold for extended periods. It maintains its robustness, with a slightly rubbery plastic feel and a flush display that sits level with the bezel.
Performance-wise, the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) offers a noticeable speed boost compared to its predecessor. Page turns are instant, and navigating the Kindle store and booting up the device is faster; helpfully, this doesn’t compromise the device’s exceptional battery life, which now lasts up to ten weeks on a single charge, and it has finally transitioned to USB-C charging.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is an excellent e-reader that builds upon the strengths of its predecessors. With its larger screen, improved lighting and faster performance, it provides a lovely set up for reading your favourite books. The Black Friday deal price of £115 won’t be around for long so act quickly.