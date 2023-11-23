Amazon Kindle Paperwhite hits LOWEST price of all time

The Kindle Paperwhite has a warm light feature, tailored for bedtime readers, allows you to adjust the screen’s colour temperature, reducing blue light exposure and making it easier to read at night without affecting sleep quality.

The design of the Kindle Paperwhite maintains its compact and lightweight form, despite being slightly heavier than the 2018 model. The weight increase is well distributed, ensuring that the device remains comfortable to hold for extended periods. It maintains its robustness, with a slightly rubbery plastic feel and a flush display that sits level with the bezel.

Performance-wise, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a noticeable speed boost compared to its predecessor. Page turns are instant, and navigating the Kindle Store and booting up the device is faster; helpfully, this doesn’t compromise the device’s exceptional battery life, which now lasts up to ten weeks on a single charge, and it has finally transitioned to USB-C charging.