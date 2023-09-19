EV charging grants UK: Our guide to the financial help available

But the eligibility criteria is more complex still, as the property must have its own private off-street parking space that you have access to at all times – you may even have to provide Land Registry title deeds to prove this.

The type of vehicle you own is also important, as most hybrids are excluded unless they have CO2 emissions below 50g/km. You can find an exhaustive list of eligible vehicles on the government’s website, so it is worth checking that out first, perhaps even before buying an EV.

If you lease an electric vehicle, you have to have done so for at least six months, and the same period of time applies to using an electric vehicle from a company car scheme.

If you’ve only just ordered an electric vehicle – and, importantly, can prove it – you can still apply, increasing your chances of receiving the grant and the installation before your new car arrives.

Can landlords and small business owners apply for a grant?

Yes. In fact, the current scheme is very much set up to encourage landlords and owners of small-to-medium enterprises to install electric vehicle infrastructure and charge points.

We previously mentioned the cost savings that are available to landlords, but anyone leasing, or managing a multi-tenancy residential property can claim up to £30,000 or 75% of the installation cost as part of an EV infrastructure grant. Charging infrastructure must be installed to a minimum of five parking spaces, with at least one active charger (cabling and charge point installed).

Similarly, a Workplace Charging Scheme offers up to £350 per socket installed, and is capped at 40 sockets per applicant business. It’s a little more complicated, as businesses must have off-street parking and then prove there is a legitimate business need for electric vehicle charge points – such as running electric vans or delivery vehicles, for example.

Finally, there is also a grant for businesses with 249 employees or fewer that assists in creating an EV charging infrastructure. Again, the spaces must be private and off-street, and the grant is capped at £15,000 per building, but this will provide up to £500 for passive and an additional £350 (£850 in total) for active infrastructure per parking space for staff or fleet use.

A full list of the grants available and the eligibility criteria can be found on the government website.