What is an EV smart charger and are they worth buying? Here’s everything you need to know

The escalating cost of charging today’s electric vehicles using the public charging network means plugging in at home is pretty much essential if you want to cut down on bills – and for that, you need one of the best home EV chargers.

According to ZapMap, one of the UK’s leading e-mobility service providers and a widely used resource for locating nearby charging points, the cost of charging at both rapid and slower public charging stations increased by 10 to 12% between November 2022 and November 2023.

It’s now not uncommon to be paying 85p/kWh or more at some of the fastest chargers in the busiest areas, particularly motorway service stations. Being able to top up batteries at home slashes that cost drastically.

But to get the very best prices, you’ll need a “smart” EV charger and this is largely down to the fact they enable charging schedules to be set up in order to make the most of the cheaper off-peak tariffs.

In fact, there are so many benefits to smart chargers (more on those later) that the UK made it mandatory for all EV chargers produced after 2021 to be able to “send and receive information”, effectively making all new wallboxes smart in some respect.

Of course, there’s still the issue of fitting an EV charging wallbox and some folk simply can’t do this, whether that’s because there isn’t ample space, the property has covenants preventing installation or tenants can’t get the required permission.

But if you are able to fit one and you’re interested in making the most out of cheaper tariffs – and generally having more control over charging – read on.

What is a smart EV charger?

Rewind the clocks to the early days of modern electric vehicles and most home charging units were “dumb”. It sounds overly critical, but really it means they lacked the communication technology and software required to talk to smartphones, energy providers, the car and beyond. You just plugged in and the vehicle started drawing power, much like your kettle would.

Things have moved on and now, a smart charger can feature Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi connectivity built-in, which allows connection to a local Wi-Fi network as well as smartphones and tablets for faster connectivity between those devices, the car and the energy provider.

Should your Wi-Fi network’s footprint prove inadequate, there’s often the option to manually run an Ethernet cable to a number of modern smart chargers, while others even come with a built-in SIM card for 4G network access, removing the need for Wi-Fi or excess cabling.

Why do EV chargers need to be smart?

There are lots of benefits to a smart EV charger. But chiefly, the fact that one can be connected to an app or software on a laptop or PC allows greater control over charging schedules, as well as the ability to access remote diagnostics and even resolve issues with over-the-air updates.