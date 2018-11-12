Best Garmin watch 2023: Our pick of the best Garmin sports watches you can buy

For starters, if the name has “Vivo” in it, chances are you’re looking at a fitness tracker, rather than a specialist sports watch. Of these, only some contain built-in GPS (the Vivosport and Vivoactive), so be sure to check or you might end up having to piggyback location data from your phone to get accurate workout stats.

The Vivoactive is the main exception to this rule because it’s a smartwatch, rather than a fitness band. As such, it offers most of the same insights, albeit on a bigger screen.

The Forerunner range is a bit easier to explain: the brand is chiefly aimed at runners, although you can increasingly use the watches to track a multitude of sports. They all pack GPS, so you can go ahead and leave your phone at home and run without bulk. They cost from around £100 all the way up to £520 for the Forerunner 945.

Further up the Garmin totem pole is the Fenix range, which has all of the features you could want in a more rugged, outdoorsy frame. They’re premium watches with premium prices to match, though they fall short of the truly astronomical prices you’ll see in Garmin’s Marq range, which starts at £1,400 for the Marq Athlete and tops out at £2,250 for the Marq Driver.

Garmin watch models explained: The best Garmin watches

With so much choice, it’s quite hard to pick out a definitive “best Garmin watch”, but these are the wearables we feel offer the right balance between price and features.

1. Garmin Epix (gen 2): The best all-round Garmin sports watch

Price: £900 | Buy now from Goldsmiths

The Garmin Epix (gen 2) is a perfect hybrid of the Fenix 7 and the Venu 2 Plus, partnering the features and ruggedised design of the Fenix range with a bright AMOLED display. But even by Garmin’s standards, this watch is extremely expensive: at £900, it’s much pricier than the £600 Fenix 7.

The display is bright, colourful, sharp and lovely to look at. One major perk, as with the Fenix 7, is the Epix’s touchscreen, allowing you to interact far more easily with Garmin’s topographic maps from all over the world, which are now included at no extra cost. If you prefer to use buttons, the touch function can be disabled from the watch’s main menu. There’s a host of new fitness-related features, too, including more than 30 built-in sports apps and Garmin’s new Elevate gen 4 sensor.

Despite these strengths, the Epix does have one notable drawback: battery life. Garmin says the battery lasts a respectable 16 days in smart mode, but if you set the display to always-on, that drops to around 6 days, or even less if you use GPS extensively. If money is no object and you don’t mind having to charge your device relatively often, there’s no question that the Epix is the best multisport watch Garmin has ever made. However, if you’re a keen endurance athlete or on a strict budget, the Fenix range may be the better choice for you.

Read our full Garmin Epix (gen 2) review for more details

Key specs – Screen size: 1.3in; Weight: 76g; GPS: Yes; ANT+ support: Yes; Waterproof: 5ATM; Battery life: 16 days smart mode, 5 days GPS

Buy now from Goldsmiths