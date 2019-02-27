Best protein shakers: The best bottles for mixing protein shakes from just £5

Most people don’t give much thought to buying a protein shaker. After all, plenty of fitness brands give them away for free when you purchase another fitness product, and they are just a means to an end after all.

It’s hardly uncommon to just grab the cheapest one you can, and instead, focus on what flavour of protein shake is going to taste the best or which has the best macros – but you’d be wrong to not consider carefully what shaker you’re picking.

A well-chosen shaker is much more than merely a plastic container for your protein shake. There are a few crucial features that you’ll want to look out for when selecting your bottle, from leak-proof lids to proper insulation, there’s more to a good shaker than meets the eye.

On the surface, most protein shakers might look the same, but there are subtle differences between them that can make all the difference. To help you make the right choice, we’ve put together a rundown of the best protein shakers available right now below.

How to choose the best protein shaker for you

What’s the difference between plastic and metal shakers?

You may have heard from acquaintances and fitness buddies, or maybe you’ve experienced it yourself, that protein shakers tend to adopt an unpleasant smell after a while. The jury’s still out on how best to deal with this, but the popular opinion is that metal bottles are more resistant to developing smelly odours over longer periods. That said, many products claim to overcome this so long as the owner takes care of the shaker from day one.

Are there any other features to look for?

The biggest extra here is a motorised protein shaker, which does all of the work for you and pretty much eliminates the chances of finding lumps of powder in your drink. Other, cheaper shakers work just fine, but if you don’t mind spending a little more then that’s the way to go. Another simpler add-on is a shaker with hidden storage, either in the lid or at the bottom, which can be used to transport pills or additional supplements.

Do I need to buy any extra kit?

While some of the pricier protein shakers come with their own built-in mixer, others require a more mundane means of mixing your drink. That means you’ll need to purchase a blender ball – a small metal item that helps to dissolve the protein powder for a smooth shake-like consistency – if your shaker doesn’t include it with purchase. Luckily, they’re inexpensive and can easily be ordered online. Take this gymadvisor two-pack for example.

The best protein shakers to buy right now

1. TPW Black ‘N’ Gold Shaker: The best shaker for toughness

Price: £13 | Buy now from Amazon



According to TWP, the Black ‘N’ Gold Shaker has been tested within an inch of its life to ensure it can withstand pretty much anything, so unless you’re planning to significantly abuse it, the shaker will be with you for some time. The stainless-steel design also means this longevity is less likely to be accompanied by the typical putrid smell associated with protein shakers and usually linked to plastic bottles. It promises to be leak-proof and on top of all that, it looks really fancy. With its gold metal body and black lid, you’re sure to stand out from the crowd.

Material: Stainless steel; Capacity: 700ml; Suitable for hot drinks: No; Blender ball included: No

2. Promixx iX-R: The best high-tech shaker

Price: £30 | Buy now from Amazon



Looking more like a traditional blender than your bog-standard protein shaker, but without the fuss or the cleanup, the Promixx iX-R is by far the most high-tech option on this list. The bottle is self-mixing, thanks to an in-built vortex mixer, and because it’s cordless, you can take this capability with you on the go; you just recharge it later via USB. There's even an integrated storage pod for your protein powder if you'd rather put your shake together while at the gym.

Material: Plastic and steel; Capacity: 600ml; Suitable for hot drinks: No; Blender ball included: N/A

3. MyProtein Pro Metal Shaker: The most stylish shaker

Price: £7 | Buy now from MyProtein



While some might prefer a more typical, shiny stainless steel look to their shaker, and there are plenty of options out there if you do, the understated matte black finish of the MyProtein Pro Metal Shaker sets it apart in the style stakes in our opinion.

Its 700ml capacity is large enough to mix your shakes with ease, though you might want to pick up a blender ball to throw in as well since it doesn’t come with one. Because it’s made from stainless steel, you won’t have to worry about smells developing but one drawback to its appealing design is that it isn’t dishwasher safe.

Material: Stainless steel; Capacity: 700ml; Suitable for hot drinks: No; Blender ball included: No

Buy now from My Protein

4. SmartShake: The best for shakes on the go

Price: From £9 | Buy now from Amazon



A shaker with hidden depths, the SmartShake not only takes your protein shake on the go, but also includes hidden compartments where you can bring along additional snacks and supplements. It’s a huge space saver and catnip to the uber-organised meal preppers among us. One of the compartments includes a pill separator. The carabiner attached to the lid can be used to either keep the shaker with you or carry additional things such as keys, depending on preference, while the product itself is completely microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe.

Material: Plastic; Capacity: 567ml; Suitable for hot drinks: Yes; Blender ball included: No

5. Bulk Powders 600ml Shaker: The best-value shaker

Price: £5 | Buy now from Bulk Powders



Protein powder can be expensive, so you shouldn’t have to pay over the odds for a fancy shaker when all you need is a simple bottle. The Bulk Powders shaker fits the bill if you’re searching for something simple yet functional, with a great blender ball included to ensure your protein shakes aren’t lumpy. Measurement labelling ensures accurate amounts of powder and liquids, and the bottle claims to be 100% leak-proof for anything and everything with the exception of fizzy drinks.

Material: Plastic; Capacity: 600ml; Suitable for hot drinks: No; Blender ball included: Yes

Buy now from Bulk Powders

6. Ohelo Tumbler: The multi-functional shaker

Price: £29 | Buy now from Ohelo



Primarily marketed as a reusable coffee cup, this weighty tumbler doubles as the ideal protein shaker. The stainless steel mesh filter separates any lumps and means that every sip will be smooth and powder-free. The leak-proof lid, though a little finicky to drink from, means you can throw this into your gym bag and not worry about a thing. When you’re not using it for mixing protein supplements it can be used for its original coffee-related purposes, making this a very versatile product.

Material: Stainless steel; Capacity: 400ml; Suitable for hot drinks: Yes; Blender ball included: No

Buy now from Ohelo

7. Predator Nutrition Shaker: Most fun shaker

Price: From £15 | Buy now from Predator Nutrition



If you like your shaker to show a little personality then Predator Nutrition’s range of Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter bottles is worth checking out. Assuming you’re a fan of at least one of those franchises, there will be a shaker to suit you, with our favourite being this bottle featuring Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian. You can see the full range here if Baby Yoda isn’t doing it for you.

The shakers are all quality bits of kit as well, with a large capacity of 800ml and a stain and odour-resistant design. They’re dishwasher safe and come with a blender ball, and the leak-free lid is easy to open and drink from using one hand.

Material: Plastic; Capacity: 800ml; Suitable for hot drinks: No; Blender ball included: Yes

Buy now from Predator Nutrition