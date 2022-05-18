Huawei Watch Fit 2 hands-on review: Bigger and better?

Alongside its new smartwatch, the Watch GT 3 Pro, Huawei has unveiled its latest fitness tracker: the Watch Fit 2.

The new tracker builds on its predecessor, the Watch Fit, with a larger display, more style options when it comes to straps, more fitness features and also Bluetooth calling. I got my hands on the Watch Fit 2 at the Chinese brand’s House of Huawei event in Milan.

Huawei Watch Fit 2: Key specs, price and release date

Size: 42.9mm

1.74in AMOLED display

336 x 480 resolution

New strap styles including leather, metal and silicone options

Quick release strap system

Battery life: 7-10 days, depending on usage

97 workout modes

Bluetooth calling and quick reply to messages

Music

UK release date: 15 June (pre order from 30 May)

15 June (pre order from 30 May) Price: £130

Huawei Watch Fit 2: Design, key features and first impressions

The biggest, and most obvious, change is that the Watch Fit 2 has a bigger, sharper display than the original. It has a 1.74in AMOLED screen and a 336 x 480 resolution, where its predecessor’s measured 1.64in with a resolution of 280 x 456. That’s an 18% increase in display size according to Huawei, and a 3% boost in screen-to-body ratio, up to 72% from 69%.

See more at Huawei

An upgraded TruSeen 5.0 heart rate sensor (a step up from the original Watch Fit’s TruSeen 4.0, but not quite the 5.0+ sensor of the GT 3 and GT Runner models) should hopefully offer improved performance when it comes to fitness tracking features such as heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, and stress tracking.

And, where the original only offered an elastomer wristband, the Watch Fit 2 offers a choice of strap materials, including leather and metal options, with a quick release system, allowing you to more quickly swap between straps. The device's battery life, however, pretty much matches that of its predecessor, with up to ten days with standard usage and seven days with heavy usage.

These aren’t the only new features, though. Like the Watch GT 3 Pro, the Watch Fit 2 gets Bluetooth calling thanks to the addition of a speaker and microphone, and there’s also now the ability to reply to messages directly on the wearable itself without having to hop off to your phone. You still can’t type out messages or use voice recognition like you can on Apple and WearOS based wearables, though – the replies are all “canned” responses.

See more at Huawei

Elsewhere, the Watch Fit 2 will also have new options when it comes to watch faces (with the ability to even use your own photos); it has 97 workout modes and a personal trainer feature that offers voice-based guidance for your workouts.

I got my hands on the Watch Fit 2 in both its sporty and more sophisticated styles, with fluoroelastomer and gold straps respectively. Both of which look and feel good, though I would suggest opting for the rubber strap if exercise is your priority. The tracker is very easy to navigate, and the display looks lovely.

Obviously, I wasn’t able to test any of the sports tracking features, so I can’t comment on their performance compared to the original Watch Fit. But by looks alone, the Fit 2 appears to be a worthy successor.

Huawei Watch Fit 2: Early Verdict

Launching at £130, the price of the Watch Fit 2 is a reasonably significant step up from that of its predecessor at £68 but, if you’re won over by the inclusion of Bluetooth calling and the range of styles the new model offers, it may be a worthwhile investment.

When we reviewed the Watch Fit, we found it lacking in accuracy when it came to heart-rate monitoring, so it will be interesting to see whether the upgraded TruSeen 5.0 sensor improves on this.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 will be available from 15 June from Huawei and other selected retailers, but you will be able to pre-order the tracker from 30 May.

See more at Huawei