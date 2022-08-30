Fitbit reveals Sense 2, Inspire 3 and Versa 4 fitness trackers

Fitbit has officially revealed its latest products. The Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3 and Versa 4 make up Fitbit's autumn lineup and represent largely iterative upgrades to existing devices. From the entry-level Inspire to the high-end Sense, the three new trackers cover the entire range of possible consumers – in other words, there's something for everyone.

Let's start with the entry-level Fitbit Inspire 3. The biggest change here is to the screen: the Inspire 3 has an AMOLED colour touchscreen with always-on capabilities, which is a substantial upgrade over the Inspire 2's monochrome OLED number. It also gains the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels during sleep.

Otherwise, however, it's very much the same fitness tracker as its predecessor. The Inspire 3 tracks the basics (steps, calories, distance) alongside your heart rate, heart health and sleep. It will also track exercise, of course, using Fitbit's Active Zone system to help you achieve daily and weekly goals and allowing you to track specific exercises directly from the touchscreen. Battery life is still rated at ten days, although using the "always-on display" function will reduce that to a meagre three.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 costs £85 (the same price as the Inspire 2 at launch) and is available to preorder now.

Moving onto the Sense 2 and Versa 4, and you'll have to look very closely to notice any changes. These high-end watches are near-identical in design to their predecessors, aside from the wake screen button that now adorns the edge of both Sense and Versa. Both have also gained fast-charging capabilities: Fitbit says that 12 minutes plugged into the wall will give you one whole day of charge. Fitbit claims a battery life of around six days (with always-on display off) for both watches.

Inside, Fitbit has made a few small tweaks to the user interface. For example, both now include customisable tiles rather than static ones, giving you control over your menus; both now include over 40 types of trackable exercise, too. Fitbit also says that the new wearables are getting Google Maps and Google Wallet in the coming months.

That's it for upgrades to the Versa 4, but fortunately, there's a little more to the Sense 2. Although it still tracks the same things as its predecessor (activity/exercise plus sleep, heart rate, EDA, blood oxygen, AFib and GPS) it can now continuously track your electrodermal activity to give you regular insights into your stress levels, something Fitbit is calling "Body Response". If your Sense 2 reckons you're getting stressed out, it'll recommend a breathing exercise or meditation that can be conducted straight from the watch.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual for both trackers. For the uninitiated, the Versa simply lacks the EDA (electrodermal activity) and ECG (electrocardiogram) sensors of its Sense sibling. Both connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, receiving calls and notifications on their AMOLED screens and letting you control Spotify directly and even stream music via Deezer. Both track activity, exercise, sleep, heart rate/health and bloody oxygen levels and both have built-in GPS and GLONASS, so you can track your activities without your phone if you so choose.

The Sense 2 costs £270 (£30 less than the Sense at launch) and is available to preorder now. The Versa 4 can also be preordered, for £200 (the same price as the Versa 3 at launch).

