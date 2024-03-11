Garmin Forerunner 165: OLED for less

The Forerunner 165 is Garmin’s most affordable serious running watch with an OLED screen.

Want the smartwatch-like pop of an OLED screen, but don’t like the slightly watered-down fitness chops of the Garmin Vivoactive 5? A Forerunner 165 fits the bill.

It’s just as responsive and enjoyable to use as some of Garmin’s most expensive watches. And until you dig deep, it doesn’t miss out on much compared with the step-up Garmin Forerunner 265.

Given how stuffed Garmin’s range already is, the Forerunner 165 is likely to confuse a bunch of prospective buyers. OK, make that almost everyone who considers buying a 165. But, as you’ll see in this review, it’s likely the perfect fit for someone demanding who doesn’t want to spend a fortune.