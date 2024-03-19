The award-winning Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker sees a handy reduction in the Amazon spring sale
Get your hands on the Fitbit Inspire 3, which we gave four stars in our in-depth tests, for less with Amazon’s latest discount
View deal at Amazon
You can now get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for a brilliant £65 in Amazon’s spring sale. Reduced from its average listing of £76, you could save a tidy £11 on one of our favourite Fitbit watches.
So if you’re looking to track your fitness for less, now is the perfect opportunity. However, be sure to act quickly, as this fantastic offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Fitbit Inspire 3 get a good review?
- In our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we gave the impressive fitness tracker four stars out of five.
- It also claimed the Expert Reviews Recommended award.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Fitbit Inspire 3?
- It features a sharp, colour AMOLED display.
- Expertly implemented features, including heart rate, Sp02, steps, sleep, active minutes and calories burned.
- Provides a comfortable, ergonomic fit in our testing.
- A respectable ten-day battery life.
- Superb app integration for easy-to-navigate data analysis.
Are there any disadvantages to this Fitbit Inspire 3 deal?
- Despite a crisp display, the screen is very small. Granted, it’s part of the less-is-more design, but it could make it difficult for some people to read.
- The watch comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium, but if you wish to access specific guided workouts after the trial you will have to pay a monthly subscription of £8/mth.
How has the Fitbit Inspire 3’s price changed over time?
- The Inspire 3 has dropped as low as £59 in the past, but its current price of £65 remains a good bit under the average listing of £76.
- At launch, the Inspire 3 carried a price tag of £85.
Where can I find more fitness tracker deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
A lot of effort goes into discovering the best offers for our readers, and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this article.