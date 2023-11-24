Get beautiful flowers for FAR less this Black Friday with Bloom & Wild

Each letterbox arrangement from Bloom & Wild includes a dozen or more flowers, expertly chosen and wrapped while still in bud to ensure they bloom beautifully in a vase in your home, staying fresh for as long as possible. The arrangements are packed by hand with individual protection, a ribbon, and a personalised card, underscoring the care and attention to detail that Bloom & Wild invests in every order​​.

The Bloom & Wild range is updated weekly, offering variety and the latest in floral trends. Their specialisation in meadowy wildflowers, such as freesias, lisianthus, and snapdragons, ensures a fresh and seasonal selection in every arrangement. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is also evident in features like the “Pet Friendly” toggle on their website, which helps customers avoid arrangements containing plants that are toxic to pets​​​​.

In terms of delivery, Bloom & Wild boasts a next-day delivery service in most cases, with a high assurance of timely delivery adding to the convenience of their service. For those interested in ongoing floral delights, Bloom & Wild offers various subscription plans, allowing customers to enjoy regular deliveries of fresh, beautiful flowers​​.