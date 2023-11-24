Get beautiful flowers for FAR less this Black Friday with Bloom & Wild
This Black Friday, you can get a whopping 25% off your first order at Bloom & Wild
This Black Friday, Bloom & Wild, renowned for its stylish and convenient flower delivery service and the recipient of four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is offering a special deal: new customers can enjoy 25% off their first order. This presents a perfect opportunity to experience the company’s unique approach to floral arrangements at a discounted price.
Bloom & Wild has revolutionised the tradition of sending flowers with its “letterbox flowers” concept. These arrangements consist of long-stemmed blooms, buds, and foliage, thoughtfully wrapped in a gift box designed to fit through letterboxes. This innovation allows the joy of receiving fresh flowers without the need for the recipient to be at home, making it a convenient and delightful surprise.
Each letterbox arrangement from Bloom & Wild includes a dozen or more flowers, expertly chosen and wrapped while still in bud to ensure they bloom beautifully in a vase in your home, staying fresh for as long as possible. The arrangements are packed by hand with individual protection, a ribbon, and a personalised card, underscoring the care and attention to detail that Bloom & Wild invests in every order.
The Bloom & Wild range is updated weekly, offering variety and the latest in floral trends. Their specialisation in meadowy wildflowers, such as freesias, lisianthus, and snapdragons, ensures a fresh and seasonal selection in every arrangement. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is also evident in features like the “Pet Friendly” toggle on their website, which helps customers avoid arrangements containing plants that are toxic to pets.
In terms of delivery, Bloom & Wild boasts a next-day delivery service in most cases, with a high assurance of timely delivery adding to the convenience of their service. For those interested in ongoing floral delights, Bloom & Wild offers various subscription plans, allowing customers to enjoy regular deliveries of fresh, beautiful flowers.
In summary, Bloom & Wild’s Black Friday offer is ideal for those seeking contemporary, characterful flowers that they can arrange themselves and watch bloom to full beauty. It’s a value-for-money proposition, especially for those considering a subscription, whether looking to add a gorgeous touch of colour to their own home or as a thoughtful ongoing gift for a friend or family member.