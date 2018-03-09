Best Easter egg 2022: Our favourite milk, dark and vegan Easter eggs

If you’re looking for the best Easter eggs ahead of Easter Sunday, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve tried and tested Easter eggs and chocolates from some of the most popular brands around to find an egg that’s ideal for everyone, whatever your preferences, budget or dietary requirements.

They’re not only for kids, either. There is plenty on this list for adults, big kids and those with the most sophisticated taste buds. Whatever you love – be it dark chocolate, milk chocolate or caramel – this list is sure to have something you'll love.

The best Easter eggs and chocolates you can buy from £5

1. Nestle Easter Bundle: Best Easter Egg bundle with decorations

Price: £12 (4 eggs) | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking for enough easter treats to satisfy the entire family, this bundle comes with a whopping four eggs and some fun Easter bunting to brighten up your room. You’ll get an Aero, KitKat, Smarties and Rolo themed egg, all of which come with a small hollow chocolate egg plus some extra treats to enjoy.

Even if you don’t need the bunting, this bundle still works out at just £3.75 per egg, which is a great price for these big name chocolates. All in all, this is a fun little collection to brighten up any indoor Easter party or egg hunt.

2. Thorntons Unicorn or Dinosaur Easter Egg: Best Easter egg for kids

Price: From £6 | Buy now from Amazon



Want something fun and extravagant to treat the little ones this year? These Easter eggs from Thorntons are ideal for younger children and offer a special something that basic eggs just don’t have. Whether they love dinosaurs or unicorns, these extra-special chocolate treats are just the ticket for Easter Sunday. Each egg consists of a thick, milk chocolate shell with a fun 3D chocolate design on the front. They’re incredibly cute and well worth splashing out on if you can’t enjoy the usual outdoor egg hunt this year.

3. Prestat Marc de Champagne egg: Best boozy milk chocolate Easter egg

Price: £17.50 | Buy now from Ocado



If you really want to splash out this Easter, Prestat's Marc de Champagne egg is an absolute winner. It's not the biggest egg we've ever seen, but it does have an impressively thick shell, which houses a handful of outstanding champagne truffles. The main egg doesn't contain any alcohol itself and is just 37% cocoa, making it an incredibly creamy and indulgent treat any time of day.

Buy now from Ocado

4. Cadbury Medium Easter Eggs Collection: Best Cadbury egg multipack

Price: £10 (3 eggs) | Buy now from Amazon



With this Cadbury’s Bundle you can get three delicious milk chocolate Easter eggs for just £5 each. The collection includes Creme Egg, Dairy Milk Buttons and Mini Eggs varieties, each of which come with a medium-sized hollow chocolate egg and a mini packet of each chocolate.

Cadbury’s chocolate is a crowd pleaser and this is a great set if you’ve got three hungry kids (or adults) who love to indulge in a bit of chocolate over Easter. Better still, it’s delivered right to your door, so you don't even need to leave the house to satisfy those cravings.

5. Maltesers Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt Kit: Best cheap egg hunt bundle

Price: £5 | Buy now from Amazon



You might not be able to have friends and family around this easter but that doesn’t mean you can’t set up an egg hunt. At just £5, this Maltesers egg hunt pack is the ideal add-on for a fun Easter indoors. Each kit has a random assortment of Malteser bunnies and mini eggs which you can hide around the house. Nab this with one of the other bundles above and you've got the perfect Easter event for your little ones.

6. Moo Free Original Organic Egg with Choccy Chum: Best classic vegan Easter egg

Price: £12 (2 eggs) | Buy now from Amazon



Moo Free produces a huge selection of dairy-free chocolate goodies but this twin-pack of organic, dark chocolate hollow eggs takes the top spot for the best affordable vegan treat this easter. Each egg is a great size and comes with a little extra suprise treat inside. The eggs are not only vegan and gluten-free but produced in a factory which handles no milk-based products at all, making this truely 100% dairy-free. If you're an allergy sufferer or avoid milk-based products, this is a delicious option delivered right to your door.

7. Tesco Free From Cluckie the Chocolate Chick: Best cheap free-from easter egg

Price: £3.50 | Buy now from Tesco



This dinky Easter chick from Tesco’s Free-From range bucks the usual trend of allergy-free treats costing a premium. At just £3.50 it’s one of the cheapest options on this list and perfect if you’re celebrating Easter on a budget.

The ‘milk’ chocolate flavour is ideal for younger palates and we’re big fans of Cluckie’s cute shape too. If you prefer white chocolate, we’d also suggest considering the equally cheap Free-From White Chocolate and Strawberry egg (£2.50), though the classic shape isn’t quite as fun.

Buy now from Tesco

8. Hotel Chocolat Extra Thick Just Milk: Best premium milk chocolate Easter egg

Price: £30 | Buy now from Ocado



For those looking to push the boat out this Easter, Hotel Chocolat’s milk chocolate egg is a true showstopper. On its own, the extra-thick shell elevates this above any mainstream option. But when you realise there are a whopping 12 mini flavoured eggs inside as well, you start to understand just how impressive this really is.

One half of the shell is 40% milk chocolate, while the other is 50% and the chocolate eggs inside consist of a range of flavours including salted caramel cream, pistachio, vanilla and raspberry. This egg wants you to know that your Easter eggs don't have to be dark chocolate to be fancy or grown-up and we definitely agree.

Buy now from Ocado