Best vegan chocolate 2022: Delightful dairy-free chocolate bars, truffles and gift boxes

Contrary to popular opinion, vegans don’t have to compromise on taste when it comes to chocolate; the best vegan chocolate bars can taste nigh on identical to their dairy-rich counterparts. And, dare we say it, there are some that taste even better. These days there's so much chocolatey choice for vegans, and the selection just keeps growing. To make things simpler, we’ve sampled countless products from dozens of companies, to bring you this list of the tastiest vegan chocolate available to buy right now. Someone had to do it...

When testing, we look for authentic tastes and textures as well as more bold and unusual flavours. Of course, value for money is an important factor too, so there’s something here to suit every budget. And for those looking for more than just a bar we have some cracking selection boxes and chocolate nibbles to choose from, too. If you’re new to the world of dairy-free chocolate then our buying guide below will answer any questions you might have. Know what you’re looking for already? Feel free to skip right to our recommendations.

Best vegan chocolate: At a glance

Don't have time to read the full article? Here are our top picks:

How to choose the best vegan chocolate for you

How can chocolate be vegan when it’s made from milk?

Chocolate is made from cocoa beans, the dried and fermented seeds of the cacao tree, which makes it vegan. However, the process of bean-to-bar can (but not inevitably) see the addition of milk or milk fat added, alongside sugar and a range of additives. There are two main types of vegan chocolate: dark chocolate and chocolate made with plant milk such as rice, coconut or almond milk instead of cow’s milk for a rich, creamy taste.

How do I know if a chocolate product is vegan?

Even when there’s no trace of animal products in the ingredients, some chocolate isn’t labelled as “vegan”. This is usually seen with dark chocolate, which some people refer to as being “accidentally vegan”. That said, some dark chocolate does contain dairy products, so it’s essential to check the ingredients before you buy. Avoid chocolate with a long list of ingredients, some of which might be fillers that are animal-related. Also look out for ingredients that are derived from milk, such as whey, casein, milk fat and milk solids.

Confusingly, you may see a “may contain milk” or "manufactured in the same facility as products containing milk" allergen warning on vegan chocolate. This is because the product could have been made on the same line as dairy products, with the potential risk of cross-contamination, but it doesn’t mean that the chocolate actually contains milk.

Where can I buy vegan chocolate?

In days gone by, you’d have had to find a specialist shop to find decent vegan chocolate. Nowadays, however, much of the good stuff is sold in major supermarkets and large online stores. That said, some of the smaller chocolatiers that make vegan chocolate still only sell it in their own stores or in health food stores such as Planet Organic and Holland & Barrett.

Where possible, we’ve made an effort to list individual and bulk buying options for the chocolates in our roundup. That way you can order a single bar to try it out and, once you find your perfect vegan choccy, you can make some savings by ordering an entire box.

Are there other vegan chocolate treats available?

Yes – everything from chocolate ice cream to chocolate biscuits, from chocolate cereal and chocolate cake to chocolate-flavoured sweets. In fact, pretty much anything you can buy with chocolate flavouring is now available as a vegan alternative. Some of those items aren’t ideal for online shopping, but you will find a few alternative vegan treats on this list besides regular chocolate bars.

The best vegan chocolate to buy in 2022

1. Nomo Caramel and Sea Salt: The most convincing vegan chocolate there is

Price: £0.90



To our minds (and mouths) Nomo’s vegan chocolate bars are the best there is. And we’ve tried an awful lot of vegan chocolate. There are dozens of great vegan alternatives out there, but nothing comes close to replicating the taste, texture and melt of milk chocolate like Nomo. We’d recommend any of Nomo’s allergen-free chocolate bars, though our favourite has to be the Caramel and Sea Salt Choc Bar, which tastes practically identical to Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Caramel.

2. Happiness in Plants Cookies No Cream: Best oat-based vegan chocolate

Price: £3



The Happiness in Plants range has a few moreish flavours, including a crunch-tastic Salty Pretzels option, but our favourite is the Cookies No Cream bar. The oat milk used to create H!P’s bars makes the chocolate melt like dairy, and that meltiness combines perfectly with the crunchy Oreo-like chunks embedded in the bar. It sounds decadent, but H!P’s offerings are quite light and don’t leave you feeling as though you’ve eaten something you shouldn’t have. H!P’s plastic-free packaging and commitment to slavery-free chocolate production make this a 100% guilt-free treat.

3. Ombar Coco Mylk: Melts just like milk chocolate

Price: £3.30



Ombars are organic, raw and vegan, yet they taste like almost like the real deal, albeit a little more coconutty. This is some seriously creamy chocolate, with just the right melt factor. It’s made from creamed coconut, cocoa butter, coconut sugar and organic Ecuadorian cacao. Regular Ombars come in flavours such as strawberry milk, mandarin and blueberry acai, and then there’s the Ombar Centres – the coconut and vanilla is to die for, as is the raspberry and coconut. But for an authentic-tasting milk chocolate taste that’s vegan-friendly, there’s nothing better than an Ombar Coco Mylk Bar.

4. LoveRaw M:lk Choc Bar Just Chocolate: Tasty Dairy Milk alternative

Price: £1.67



British chocolate company LoveRaw claims to have "beat Cadbury to it" with the release of its Just Chocolate bar. Of course, Cadbury has yet to release its own dairy-free Dairy Milk, so it’s too early to say which is best, but the Just Chocolate bar from LoveRaw is certainly one of the better milk chocolate alternatives on the market. Made from natural ingredients including almonds and rice powder – without palm oil – the Just Chocolate bar is a small but decadent treat that melts in the mouth with ease. There are also peanut butter and salted caramel variants available.

5. Raw Halo 76% Dark: Tastiest plain dark chocolate

Price: £3



This ethically sourced vegan bar from Raw Halo is one of the most moreish plain dark chocolate vegan bars we’ve tried. It’s sweetened with coconut sugar instead of regular cane sugar, producing a subtly different sweetness to what you may be used to. This is balanced perfectly against the sharp undercurrent from the high percentage of cocoa. It’s equally enjoyable whether chewed or allowed to melt in the mouth – the sign of a truly great chocolate bar.

6. Booja Booja Mixed Organic Chocolate Truffles: Best vegan truffle box

Price: £10



Truffle selections are among the most sophisticated of chocolatey indulgences, and there’s no reason why vegans can’t savour the flavours too. Fortunately, Booja Booja seems to agree, as it offers a number of decadent truffle gift boxes at pretty reasonable prices. This set is perfect for a chocolate lover with refined tastes and includes a wide variety of textures and flavours, including rhubarb, salted caramel, espresso and ginger.

7. The Raw Chocolate Co. Koffee Kapow: Best vegan coffee chocolate

Price: £2.79



If you’ve got the palette for it, nothing goes better with dark chocolate than a rich dark roast coffee. With the Koffee Kapow, the Raw Chocolate Co. has found a way to delicately blend a strong, but not overpowering, espresso tang with a creamy bar that bears a striking resemblance to milk chocolate, free of the waxy mouth-feel you get from some plant-based alternatives. One thing we’ve found with other vegan coffee-flavoured bars is that they can be a touch bitter in the aftertaste, lacking enough sweetness, but that’s not the case here; the coconut blossom sugar in Koffee Kapow comes through perfectly.





8. LoveRaw Cream Wafer Bars: A delicious vegan Bueno bar

Price: £1.89



Craving the hazelnut hit of a Kinder Bueno only without the animal products? LoveRaw’s Cream Wafer Bars are easily the closest vegan alternative we’ve tried. Each pack contains two crunchy wafer bars coated in dairy-free “milk” chocolate, and upon biting through you’re treated to a deliciously creamy hazelnut filling that tastes just like the real thing. Like LoveRaw’s other vegan offerings, the Cream Wafer bars are totally free of palm oil, refined sugar and artificial ingredients.

9. Montezuma’s Like No Udder Orange: Best vegan chocolate orange bar

Price: £3





One of the all-star combos in the confectionary world, chocolate and orange go together better than almost anything, as choc orange kingpin Terry’s can attest. If you want a dairy-free variant, you’d be hard-pressed to find better than Montezuma’s latest offering, Like No Udder Orange. The lighter taste is down to the use of rice milk, which lends the bar a smoother texture. It’s made with a rich orange oil infusion for a tangerine taste that’s well-rounded without being overwhelming and it goes wonderfully with the organic sugar and cocoa butter.





10. Love Cocoa Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles: Best hazelnut truffles

Price: £13.50



Produced by James Cadbury, great-great-great-grandson of Cadbury’s founder John Cadbury, Love Cocoa chocolates have some seriously chocolatey heritage. The vegan-friendly Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles come in an elegant cylindrical box, but better than the presentation is the taste. Crumbly at first, they quickly melt to create an explosion of hazelnutty delight. They are pricey, and there could be more in each box, but they make a fantastic gift for serious chocolate-heads.

11. Vego Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bar: A moreish bar for nut lovers

Price: £2.20



If you like your chocolate on the nutty side, then this German-made bar won’t disappoint. Made with whole hazelnuts, hazelnut cocoa cream and hazelnut paste, it’s creamy and smooth with plenty of crunchiness. It’s the kind of bar that you might approach apprehensively, only to demolish it in seconds. Both organic and Fairtrade, you’d never guess it’s not milk chocolate. The only problem is it’s moreish. Good job an extra-large Vego bar is available too.

12. iChoc Organic White Vanilla: Best vegan white chocolate bar

Price: £2.29



There are countless vegan chocolate bars out there, but the market is a lot less crowded when it comes to white chocolate alternatives. This white bar from iChoc doesn’t compromise when it comes to taste, using organic cocoa butter, 100% vanilla extract and ground tiger nuts combined with a smooth rice milk foundation, resulting in a velvety blend of textures and flavours.

13. Buttermilk Vegan Caramel Sea Salt Honeycomb: Delicious vegan substitute for Cadbury’s Crunchie

Price: £4



Cornwall-based treat company Buttermilk has recently expanded its range to include some delicious vegan offerings, including this outstanding dark chocolate-coated honeycomb. It doesn’t actually contain honey, of course – the bee nectar has been substituted with golden syrup to make it suitable for vegans. Buttermilk’s Caramel Sea Salt Honeycomb actually tastes quite similar to Cadbury’s Crunchie, only with a much higher chocolate quality. Vegans who miss that honeycomb hit are in for a treat, while non-vegans would have no idea that what they were eating was free of both honey and dairy.

14. LoveRaw Butter Cups Salted Caramel: Vegan alternative to Reese’s

Price: £2



Craving a vegan version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? You’re in luck. LoveRaw makes chocolate butter cups in a variety of flavours but the tastiest, in our estimation, is Salted Caramel. The creamy filling here is made of almond instead of peanut butter, and it’s completely delicious. Diehard Reese’s fans may prefer Peanut Butter or Peanut Brownie, both of which are fantastic. And if hazelnut or cashew is more your thing, then LoveRaw still has you covered.